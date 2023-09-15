Greater Noida: Man Kills Co-Worker, Disfigures Face With Acid, Latest News

In a shocking case of the alleged murder of a female colleague, a 45-year-old technician from a railway station has been apprehended. The accused allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in the neck and then poured acid on the victim’s face and body in an attempt to conceal her identity. According to police on Thursday, the victim was demanding a refund from the accused, Mohammad Zakir, after providing him with a sum of Rs 11 lakh through personal loans in the years 2018 and 2019. The victim, who was a staff member at the station, had provided the loan to the accused. Read the details related to this article below.

According to the police, the woman's body was found by the Greater Noida police near the Sector 148 Metro Station on Saturday. A few days ago, the woman's daughter had filed a complaint that her mom had gone missing on the 8th of September. A senior police officer said that the next day they went to Ambedkar Nager police station and filed a missing person's report. Then, around 8 pm on the 9th of September, the woman's family got a call from the Knowledge Park police station in Greater Noida, UP, about her mom's passing away. The officer said that a murder case had been registered at the same station.

Man Kills Co-Worker, Disfigures Face With Acid

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary declared that the investigation had revealed that the amount owed by Zakir had not been repaid by the victim, resulting in her distress. Subsequently, the investigation established that the victim left her office at approximately two o'clock in the afternoon on the eighth of September, at a time when Zakir was away on vacation. Upon attempting to trace Zakir's mobile device, the police discovered that it had been switched off.

The Delhi Police Department (DDP) conducted a series of raids for more than two and a half hours at over sixty locations in Subhash Vihara to locate the suspect. The DCP further stated that during the questioning of the accused, Zakir revealed that the victim had been pressing him for the return of the money, after which he had planned to commit the murder. The accused had allegedly taken the victim to Knowledge Park in Noida and had used an iron dagger to kill her. He had then used acid to conceal her identity and had hidden the weapon and the acid near the bushes near an electric pole in Sector 148 in Noida.