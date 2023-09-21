Greater Noida: Parents Float Petition Against Frequent School Shutdowns

Parents float petition against frequent school shutdowns in Noida. Parents in Noida and Greater Noida are growing increasingly frustrated with the frequent shutdowns of schools, citing that these closures, prompted by city events, are causing significant disruptions to their children’s academic routines. Parents in Noida and Greater Noida have initiated an online petition in response to the recurring shutdowns of schools in the region. These closures, linked to events like the G20 summit, Dankaur Dronacharya fair, Moto GP, and the international trade fair, have been cited by parents as causing significant disruptions to students’ academic routines.

Announcements made on Tuesday revealed that schools in Noida would be dismissed after 2 pm on September 21, with a full-day holiday scheduled for September 22, in preparation for the upcoming International Trade Show and Moto GP events to be hosted in the city. Yogesh Bhagaur, the Vice President of the Gautam Budh Nagar Parents Welfare Society, expressed his disappointment regarding the abrupt school closures, stating, “It is regrettable that the administration ordered the closure of schools with such little notice. We received information about the school shutdown due to the Dhronacharya Fair at 9.30 pm. This disruption affects not only the daily routines of working parents but also impacts students in secondary and senior secondary classes. During these unexpected closures, there was even a situation where one exam date had to be postponed.”

Yogesh expressed concern about the impact of these frequent and seemingly unnecessary school closures on his children, who are currently in the fifth and seventh grades. He mentioned, “The academic workload for my kids has become quite demanding, and these frequent, unplanned school closures are placing an additional burden on them to keep up with their syllabus.” He went on to say, “For instance, my child had an exam scheduled for Friday, but it has now been moved to Monday. I had made plans to leave the city during that time frame. Such last-minute decisions disrupt my daily routine significantly.” Another Noida parent, Manoj Kataria, voiced his frustration by stating, “We all work in the private sector, and our daily schedules are meticulously planned. If schools continue to close at such short notice, it disrupts the routines of working couples, causing irritation for both parents and students due to these last-minute decisions.”



Neeraj Joshi, the father of a Class 10 student in Greater Noida, expressed his concerns about the adverse impact of frequent school closures on students’ education. Joshi emphasized, “The period from standard Class 10 to 12 is crucial for students and their parents alike. It’s essential for the administration to understand the immense pressure students are facing.” He further added, “Every parent wants their child to excel and complete their studies on time. However, last year’s syllabus wasn’t completed. Given the frequency of these unexpected closures, how can one expect to cover the curriculum adequately?”