Greg Deaton Cause of Death? Senior Pastor of New Salem Baptist Church in London, Dies

11 hours ago
by Ricky Maurya

London, KY community mourns the passing of the Senior Pastor at New Salem Baptist Church, Greg Deaton. The passing of Greg Deaton has left a huge hole in the hearts of the London community. He touched the lives of so many people through his leadership and his compassion. Let’s take a look at the details of this tragedy and how it impacted the community. So, read the entire article till the end. New Salem Baptist Church mourns the passing of the Senior Pastor, Greg Deaton, of London, KY. For many years, Greg Deaton was the Senior Pastor at New Salem Baptist Church, London, KY.

Greg Deaton Cause of Death

He was well-regarded for his commitment to his congregation and for spreading the message of love and faith. His kind-heartedness and compassionate spirit made him a beloved member of his church community and the London community. Pastor Greg Deaton played a vital role in the spiritual journey of many members of the New Salem Baptist Church. He taught, encouraged, and supported many people throughout the years. As they grieve his passing, members of the church community will gather to remember him and carry on the legacy of his faith and compassion.

Greg Deaton Cause of Death?

On Sunday 19th November 2023 Greg Deaton died suddenly. The circumstances of his death have not yet been made public. The community has been left in shock and disbelief. Greg Deaton was a beloved member of the community for many years. He was a spiritual leader to many, and he was loved by many. News of his passing has shocked and saddened the wider community. New Salem Baptist Church is one of the few places in London where people come together to mourn the loss of a beloved member. Friends and acquaintances from all walks of life, past and present, have sent their condolences to Greg’s family and friends. These messages of love and support demonstrate the immense impact Greg Deaton had on all who knew him.

London, KY community mourns the sudden passing of the Senior Pastor at New Salem Baptist Church, Greg Deaton. As we grieve the loss of this beloved member of the London community, we also celebrate the life and legacy of a man of great faith, great compassion, and unselfish service to his congregation. New Salem Baptist Church mourns the passing of its beloved Senior Pastor Greg Deaton. As we grieve his passing, we remember his kindness, his wisdom, and his unselfish service.

