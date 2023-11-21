Greg Deaton Cause of Death? Senior Pastor of New Salem Baptist Church in London, Dies

London, KY community mourns the passing of the Senior Pastor at New Salem Baptist Church, Greg Deaton. The passing of Greg Deaton has left a huge hole in the hearts of the London community. He touched the lives of so many people through his leadership and his compassion. Let’s take a look at the details of this tragedy and how it impacted the community. So, read the entire article till the end. New Salem Baptist Church mourns the passing of the Senior Pastor, Greg Deaton, of London, KY. For many years, Greg Deaton was the Senior Pastor at New Salem Baptist Church, London, KY.

He was well-regarded for his commitment to his congregation and for spreading the message of love and faith. His kind-heartedness and compassionate spirit made him a beloved member of his church community and the London community. Pastor Greg Deaton played a vital role in the spiritual journey of many members of the New Salem Baptist Church. He taught, encouraged, and supported many people throughout the years. As they grieve his passing, members of the church community will gather to remember him and carry on the legacy of his faith and compassion.