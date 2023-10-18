GRM vs PRNE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Gremio vs Paranaense FC Brazilian Serie A-League

Hello football lovers, Brazillian Serie A League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams: Gremio (GRM) and Paranaense FC (PRNE). This upcoming football match will begin at 03:30 am on Thursday 19 October 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Arena do Gremio. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. Many are raising multiple questions and showing thier curiosity to know more about this upcoming football match.

Both of the teams have played a total of 26 matches in this league and now going to play a head-to-head match. In this tournament, both gave their best and received good responses from the audience and viewers. Gremio has faced 13 wins, 5 draws, or 8 losses in the last matches and ranked in the 3rd place of the points table. On the other side, Palmeiras has faced 12 wins, 8 draws, or six losses in the last matches. This team is ranked in the fourth place of the points table. Both teams will give their best until the end and it makes this match more interesting.

GRM vs PRNE (Grêmio vs Paranaense FC) Match Details

Match: Gremio vs Paranaense FC (GRM vs PRNE)

Tournament: Brazilian Serie A-League

Date: Thursday, 19th October 2023

Time: 03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT)

GRM vs PRNE Venue: Arena do Gremio

GRM vs PRNE (Grêmio vs Paranaense FC) Starting 11

Grêmio (GRM) Possible Starting 11 1.Caique, 2. Walter Kannemann, 3. Reinaldo Manoel da Silva, 4. Joao Maturanoi dos santos Pedro, 5. Rodrigo Ely, 6. Mathias Villasanti, 7. Franco Cristaldo, 8. Pepe Pinto, 9. Felipe Carballo, 10. Luis Suarez, 11. Joao Pedro-Galvao

Paranaense FC (PRNE) Possible Starting 11 1.Bento Matheus Krepski, 2. Thiago Heleno, 3. Pedro Henrique Ribeiro, 4. Madson Ferreira, 5. Fernando Augusto, 6. Christian Cardoso, 7. Vitor Bueno, 8. Tomas Cuello, 9. Hugo Moura, 10. Alex Santana/Bruno Peres, 11. Vitor Roque

As per the exclusive reports, This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has had any injury before this match. If we talk about the team winning predictions than it is quite hard to clear because both of the teams given the similar performance and nothing can be said too early. It is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament.