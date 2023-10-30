Headline

Grocery Delivery Man Allegedly Rapes 19-year-old Woman, Encounter Near Noida

5 hours ago
by Ricky Maurya

A horrific incident has been reported from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, in which a 19-year-old woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in a residential building by a 23-year-old employee of an e-commerce company, according to media reports. Let’s continue to read the entire article for not to miss a single piece of information related to this incident. So, read it till the end of this.

Grocery Delivery Man Allegedly Rapes

Sumit Singh, a resident of the Greater Noida Village area, allegedly went to the residence of the woman to execute an order. Upon his arrival, he observed that the woman was alone in the residence. Subsequently, he entered the apartment and subjected the woman to a sexual assault before leaving the premises. The incident took place on Friday, and the woman complained the following day. The police established several investigative teams to locate the perpetrator. According to media reports, the woman had placed a milk and egg order on her mobile application the morning of the incident. She was alone at home when the delivery driver arrived, as reported by the police. The perpetrator fled the scene after committing the offense but was apprehended after a gun battle on Sunday.

Grocery Delivery Man Allegedly Rapes 19-year-old Woman

 Five teams were swiftly put in place to investigate the incident. The accused, who had been apprehended in Khairpur, had, upon arriving in Sector 3, taken possession of a government pistol and escaped. As a result, an immediate search was conducted in the Sector 3 area and its surrounding areas, with the assistance of both the police and the SWAT teams. Katheriya stated that the accused had opened fire on a police party during the combing process, with the intent to cause death. The accused was subsequently shot in the leg by the police, who had fired in self-defense. Following the incident, the pistol was found on the accused, who was taken to the hospital for further treatment. Katheriya further stated that the accused’s elder brother had a history of criminal activity and that he had been arrested in the past for dealing with illegal alcohol.
First Information Report under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), IPC 511 (imprisonment for life or term of imprisonment), IPC 323 (voluntarily inflicting injury), IPC 452 (invitation to enter the house after preparation for committing the offense of assault or wrongful restraint) and IPC 506(criminal intimidation) were registered at the police station in the area. Stick to our website for not to miss any updates or the latest news.

