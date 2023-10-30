Grocery Delivery Man Allegedly Rapes 19-year-old Woman, Encounter Near Noida

A horrific incident has been reported from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, in which a 19-year-old woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in a residential building by a 23-year-old employee of an e-commerce company, according to media reports. Let’s continue to read the entire article for not to miss a single piece of information related to this incident. So, read it till the end of this.
Sumit Singh, a resident of the Greater Noida Village area, allegedly went to the residence of the woman to execute an order. Upon his arrival, he observed that the woman was alone in the residence. Subsequently, he entered the apartment and subjected the woman to a sexual assault before leaving the premises. The incident took place on Friday, and the woman complained the following day. The police established several investigative teams to locate the perpetrator. According to media reports, the woman had placed a milk and egg order on her mobile application the morning of the incident. She was alone at home when the delivery driver arrived, as reported by the police. The perpetrator fled the scene after committing the offense but was apprehended after a gun battle on Sunday.
Grocery Delivery Man Allegedly Rapes 19-year-old Woman
Leave a Comment