GT vs CHE Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup Match-71 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023

Match Details

Team: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CHE)

League: TATA IPL

Date:23rd May 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India

Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible Playing 11:1.Wriddhiman Saha(WK), 2. Shubman Gill, 3. Hardik Pandya(C), 4. David Miller, 5. Dasun Shanaka, 6. Rahul Tewatia, 7. Rashid-Khan, 8. Mohit Sharma, 9. Noor Ahmad, 10. Mohammed Shami, 11. Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings (CHE) Possible Playing 11:1.Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Devon Conway(WK), 3. Ajinkya Rahane, 4. Shivam Dube, 5. Moeen Ali, 6. Ravindra Jadeja, 7. MS Dhoni(WK)(C), 8. Deepak Chahar, 9. Mahesh Theekshana, 10. Matheesha Pathirana, 11. Tushar Deshpande

Match Prediction

The GT team won 4 matches and lost 1 match and on the other hand, the CHE team won 3 matches and lost 1 match. The GT team has more chances to win the match.