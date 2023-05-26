GT vs MI Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians TATA IPL 2023 Match-73

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news with you that one of the best and most popular TATA IPL leagues is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians. Both teams are very famous as they always give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans have been searching about the match as they want to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the GT vs MI match and we will share it with you in this article.

Currently, all the players are ready to show their best moves in the playground as they are ready to defeat each other in the match as they don’t want to lose any chance to win the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. TATA ILP will see Gujarat Titans facing off against Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like a team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

League: TATA IPL

Team: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

Date:26th May 2023

Day: Friday

Time:07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India

Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible Playing 11:1.Wriddhiman Saha(WK), 2. Shubman Gill, 3. Hardik Pandya(C), 4. David Miller, 5. Dasun Shanaka, 6. Rahul Tewatia, 7. Rashid-Khan, 8. Mohit Sharma, 9. Noor Ahmad, 10. Mohammed Shami, 11. Darshan Nalkande

Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ishan Kishan(WK), 2. Rohit Sharma(C), 3. Cameron Green, 4. Suryakumar Yadav, 5. Tim David, 6. Tilak Varma, 7. Hrithik Shokeen, 8. Chris Jordan, 9. Piyush Chawla, 10. Jason Behrendorff, 11. Akash Madhwal

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very talented and amazing and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians on 26th May 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India. The GT team won 4 matches and lost 1 match and the MI team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches. The GT team has more chances to win the match against MI. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.