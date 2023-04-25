GT vs MI Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction, Today’s Match Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a cricket match. A very well know and famous TATA IPL is all set for this match. This match is going to be played between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians. As we all know that IPL is one of the most popular cricket leagues in the world and fans love to watch the IPL matches. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the GT vs MI match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is coming back with two powerful teams. This match going to be very entertaining and enjoyable as both teams will give their best for winning the match. TATA IPL will see Gujarat Titans facing off against Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Ahmedabad, IN is Cloudy and there are 0 % chances of precipitation during the match. Currently, all the fans are very keen to know about the match including team, date, day, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

League: TATA IPL

Day: Tuesday

Date: 25th April 2023

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India

Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible Playing 11: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Wriddhiman Saha(WK), 3. Hardik Pandya(C), 4. Vijay Shankar, 5. Abhinav Manohar, 6. David Miller, 7. Rahul Tewatia, 8. Rashid-Khan, 9. Mohammed Shami, 10. Noor Ahmad, 11. Mohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible Playing 11:1.Ishan Kishan(WK), 2. Rohit Sharma(C), 3. Cameron Green, 4. Suryakumar Yadav, 5. Tim David, 6. Tilak Varma, 7. Arjun Tendulkar, 8. Jofra Archer, 9. Hrithik Shokeen, 10. Piyush Chawla, 11. Jason Behrendorff

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians on 25th April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match the GT team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches and on the other hand, the MI team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches. Both teams are very strong so it's very difficult which team will win the match. Let's see which team will win the match.