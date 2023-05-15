GT vs SRH Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Match-62

Hello all the sports lovers, here we are sharing exciting news with you that one of the most popular and favourite TATA IPL leagues is all set to entertain its fans. This match is going to be played between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams are very famous and they have a massive fan following. Now fans are very excited about the match as they know that the upcoming cricket match will be very interesting. Here we have more information about the GT vs SRH match and we will share it with you in this article.

All the fans have been waiting for the match as they want to support their favourite teams. Now both teams are ready to defeat each other in the match as they don’t forget to lose any chance to win the match. Gujarat Titans will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in TATA IPL at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Ahmedabad, IN is clear and there are 3 % chances of rain during the game. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the details including team, date, venue, day, time and other details. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

League: TATA IPL

Date: Monday

Day : 15th May 2023

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible Playing 11: 1. Wriddhiman Saha(WK), 2. Shubman Gill, 3. Hardik Pandya(C), 4. Vijay Shankar, 5. David Miller, 6. Rahul Tewatia, 7. Rashid-Khan, 8. Mohammed Shami, 9. Noor Ahmad, 10. Mohit Sharma, 11. Alzarri Joseph

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Playing 11: 1. Abhishek Sharma, 2. Anmolpreet Singh(WK), 3. Rahul Tripathi, 4. Aiden Markram(C), 5. Heinrich Klaasen(WK), 6. Glenn Phillips(WK), 7. Abdul Samad, 8. Mayank Markande, 9. Fazal Haq, 10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11. T Natarajan

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very famous and talented and they are ready to give their best to entertain their fans. This match is going to be played between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on 15th May 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India. If we talk about the previous match result then The GT team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches and the SRH team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches. As per the scoreboard, the GT team has more chances to win the match. Let’s see which team win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.