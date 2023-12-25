Gta 5 Yeti Hunt Clue Location, How To Unlock Yeti Outfit

Here, we are going to talk about the recent update of GTA Online where the Yeti Hunt event was added and many gamers are hitting the online pages to get further details. The GTA stands for Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA Online) and is one of the most popular games in the world where many people can join as game players. It is a story-driven, online multiplayer action-adventure game that was developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games. Now, many players are curious to know more about the GTA Online Yeti Hunt event, so we made an article and shared all the details.

How To Unlock Yeti Outfit

Reportedly, Yeti Hunt is a brand-new treasure hunt-like event and it is a part of the Chop Shop DLC drip-feed content of the game. It is a limited-time holiday event and it was added to the game on 21 December 2023. It is a part of the Happy Holidays update of the Rockstar Games and it allows the player to find the mythical creature and even unlock the Yeti Outfit. However, it is not as simple as looking, the player needs to find the clues before going head-to-head with Yeti. Here, we shared the details about how to find the Yeti:

Players need to find all five clues

Then, reach the circled area on the map between the given time from 9 pm to 6 am.

The Yeti will automatically spawn when the player arrives at the mission area.

The player needs to kill Yeti and if the player dies, they need to return to the clues.

The Yeti Hunt is a themed collectible and many are sharing positive reactions to this event. It was added as part of the Chop Shop DLC of the GTA Online. The player will receive a text and a search area marked with a question mark will be added to their map to begin the hunt. Players need to investigate five clues, and each clue investigated awards 1,000 RP and 10K GTA dollars. After completing the investigation of all five clues, players should be in the area between the in-game times of 9 pm to 6 am where the Yeti will then appear with a red skull icon. Let us talk about the five Hunt Clue locations in GTA online and these are:



The dead deer

Human remains

The overturned car

The abandoned tent

The wrecked car and bloody shirt

Many players are sharing their reactions to this event and sharing videos on YouTube, telling about their experiences after completing the event.