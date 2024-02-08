GUA vs IDL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Guarani vs Inter de Limeira

Today, we will talk about the next match of the Brazilian Paulista League and this news is making a buzz among sports lovers, especially football lovers. The match is fixed to be played between the teams: Guarani (GUA) and the opponent team (IDL). Both teams have performed their best in the past and have so many fans worldwide who are waiting for this match. It will begin to play at 06:00 am on Friday 9 February 2024 at Estadio Brinco de Ouro Football Stadium also known as Estadio Brinco de Ouro da Princesa. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match in this article.

Both teams have played well in the past games of this league and received a good response from the fans and audience. Now, many are waiting for this match and it is also reported that this upcoming match will be the first head-to-head match of both teams. Guarani has played five matches and faced one win, three losses, or one draw. GUA team is presently ranked 3rd in the Group B of the points table. On the other side, Inter de Limeira has played four matches and faced one win, two losses, or one draw. IDL team is currently ranked 3rd in the Group C of the points table. Keep reading…

GUA vs IDL (Guarani vs Inter de Limeira) Match Details

Tournament: Brazilian Paulista League

Date: Friday, 9th February 2024

Time: 06:00 AM (IST) – 12:30 AM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Brinco de Ouro

GUA vs IDL (Guarani vs Inter de Limeira) Starting 11

Guarani (GUA) Possible Starting 11 1.Douglas Borges, 2. Diogo Mateus, 3. Heitor Rodrigues, 4. Mayksilvan Ferreira, 5. Leo Santos, 6. Wenderson da Silva, 7. Matheus Bueno, 8. Caio Henrique-Santos, 9. Guilherme Camacho, 10. Bruno Mendes, 11. Reinaldo Nascimento