Sports

GUA vs IDL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Guarani vs Inter de Limeira

4 mins ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Today, we will talk about the next match of the Brazilian Paulista League and this news is making a buzz among sports lovers, especially football lovers. The match is fixed to be played between the teams: Guarani (GUA) and the opponent team (IDL). Both teams have performed their best in the past and have so many fans worldwide who are waiting for this match. It will begin to play at 06:00 am on Friday 9 February 2024 at Estadio Brinco de Ouro Football Stadium also known as Estadio Brinco de Ouro da Princesa. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match in this article.

GUA vs IDL Live Score

Both teams have played well in the past games of this league and received a good response from the fans and audience. Now, many are waiting for this match and it is also reported that this upcoming match will be the first head-to-head match of both teams. Guarani has played five matches and faced one win, three losses, or one draw. GUA team is presently ranked 3rd in the Group B of the points table. On the other side, Inter de Limeira has played four matches and faced one win, two losses, or one draw. IDL team is currently ranked 3rd in the Group C of the points table. Keep reading…

GUA vs IDL (Guarani vs Inter de Limeira) Match Details

Match: Guarani vs Inter de Limeira (GUA vs IDL)
Tournament: Brazilian Paulista League
Date: Friday, 9th February 2024
Time: 06:00 AM (IST) – 12:30 AM (GMT)
Venue: Estadio Brinco de Ouro

GUA vs IDL (Guarani vs Inter de Limeira) Starting 11

Guarani (GUA) Possible Starting 11 1.Douglas Borges, 2. Diogo Mateus, 3. Heitor Rodrigues, 4. Mayksilvan Ferreira, 5. Leo Santos, 6. Wenderson da Silva, 7. Matheus Bueno, 8. Caio Henrique-Santos, 9. Guilherme Camacho, 10. Bruno Mendes, 11. Reinaldo Nascimento

Inter de Limeira (IDL) Possible Starting 11 1.Max Walef, 2. Diego Jussani, 3. Felipe Albuquerque, 4. Ze Mario, 5. Emerson Santos, 6. Juninho Silva, 7. Gustavo Bochecha, 8. Lucas Buchecha, 9. Jhony Douglas, 10. Everton Brito, 11. Rafael Silva

This upcoming football match is said to be the banging match of this league and it will be live telecast on Fancode where the fans can also enjoy. If we talk about team winning prediction then it is quite hard because the last matches of both teams were not so well. However, it is confirmed both teams will give their best and it makes the match amazing. Both teams have strong players and no one is presently suffering from any injury. There weather is also clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Football lovers are waiting for this match. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.