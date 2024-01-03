GUA vs TIT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Guardians vs Titans Barbados T10 League

In this article, we are going to share the details about the next match of the Barbados T10 League. Yes, you heard right the tournament is back and its next cricket match will be played between Guardians (GUA) and the team will play against Titans (TIT). Both teams have so many fans around the world who are waiting for this match and it is expected that this match will be most liked by the viewers. This cricket match is set to begin play at 12:00 am on Thursday 4 January 2024 at midnight and it will take place at Desmond Haynes Oval located in Bridgetown Barbados. Let us discuss some more details related to this match, so read it completely.

This tournament began recently and all the teams gave their best in the last matches. Both teams have played a total of four matches in this league and both are going to play their first face-to-face match. Reportedly, Guardians has faced three wins, or one loss in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 2nd place on the points table. On the other hand, the Titans have faced two wins, or two losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 3rd place on the points table. Keep reading…

GUA vs TIT (Guardians vs Titans) Match Details

Match: Guardians vs Titans (GUA vs TIT)

Tournament: Barbados T10 League

Date: Thursday, 4th January 2024

Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Desmond Haynes Oval Bridgetown Barbados

GUA vs TIT (Guardians vs Titans) Playing 11

Guardians (GUA) Possible Playing 11 1.Ryshon Williams, 2. Jadeja Edwards, 3. Shaqkere Parris(WK), 4. Shayne Moseley, 5. Garry Austin, 6. Jair McAllister, 7. Jamali Lynch, 8. Jayden Roberts, 9. Kyle Corbin(C), 10. Tahj Tavernier, 11. Roshon Primus