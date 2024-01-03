GUA vs TIT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Guardians vs Titans Barbados T10 League

CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
In this article, we are going to share the details about the next match of the Barbados T10 League. Yes, you heard right the tournament is back and its next cricket match will be played between Guardians (GUA) and the team will play against Titans (TIT). Both teams have so many fans around the world who are waiting for this match and it is expected that this match will be most liked by the viewers. This cricket match is set to begin play at 12:00 am on Thursday 4 January 2024 at midnight and it will take place at Desmond Haynes Oval located in Bridgetown Barbados. Let us discuss some more details related to this match, so read it completely.

GUA vs TIT Live Score

This tournament began recently and all the teams gave their best in the last matches. Both teams have played a total of four matches in this league and both are going to play their first face-to-face match. Reportedly, Guardians has faced three wins, or one loss in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 2nd place on the points table. On the other hand, the Titans have faced two wins, or two losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 3rd place on the points table. Keep reading…

GUA vs TIT (Guardians vs Titans) Match Details

Match: Guardians vs Titans (GUA vs TIT)
Tournament: Barbados T10 League
Date: Thursday, 4th January 2024
Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)
Venue: Desmond Haynes Oval Bridgetown Barbados

GUA vs TIT (Guardians vs Titans) Playing 11

Guardians (GUA) Possible Playing 11 1.Ryshon Williams, 2. Jadeja Edwards, 3. Shaqkere Parris(WK), 4. Shayne Moseley, 5. Garry Austin, 6. Jair McAllister, 7. Jamali Lynch, 8. Jayden Roberts, 9. Kyle Corbin(C), 10. Tahj Tavernier, 11. Roshon Primus

Titans (TIT) Possible Playing 11 1.Carlos Maynard(WK), 2. Aaron Jones, 3. Antonio Morris, 4. Nyeem Young, 5. Steffaun Griffith, 6. Kalvin Marcus, 7. Matthew Jones, 8. Javon Searles, 9. Ashley Nurse, 10. Raymond Kellman, 11. Shamar Marshall

This cricket match is set to live telecast on Fancode and fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is quite hard because the previous gameplay performances of both teams are mostly the same. At present, nothing can be said about the team winning prediction but it will be clear after the end of this match. None of the players is suffering from any injury and all are fine to perform their best. The weather is also clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Stay stuck to dekhnews.com to read articles on sports topics.

