GUD vs CIN Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Guadalajara vs FC Cincinnati Leagues Cup

Match Details

Team: Guadalajara (GUD) vs FC Cincinnati (CIN)

League: Leagues Cup

Date: 28th July 2023

Day: Friday

Time:05:30 AM (IST) – 12:00 AM (GMT)

Venue: TQL Stadium

Guadalajara (GUD) Possible Playing 11:1.Miguel Jimenez, 2. Gilberto Sepulveda, 3. Cristian Calderon, 4. Jesus Orozco, 5. Alan Mozo, 6. Carlos Cisneros, 7. Fernando Beltran, 8. Victor Guzman, 9. Fernando Gonzalez, 10. Ronaldo Cisneros, 11. Daniel Rios

FC Cincinnati (CIN) Possible Playing 11:1.Alec Kann, 2. Nick Hagglund, 3. Yerson Mosquera, 4. Ian Murphy, 5. Raymon Gaddis, 6. Marco Angulo, 7. Alvaro Barreal, 8. Obinna Nwobodo, 9. Luciano Acosta, 10. Yuya Kubo, 11. Dominique Badji

Match Prediction

This match is going to be played between Guadalajara vs FC Cincinnati and 28th July 2023 from 05:30 AM (IST) – 12:00 AM (GMT) at TQL Stadium. Guadalajara has had very good form in recent matches and has more chances to win the match.