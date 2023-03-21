Happy Gudi Padwa 2023 Hd Wallpapers Fb Images Pictures Whatsapp Status dp Pics

Here in this article, we will provide you about Gudi Padwa Sms Wishes Images Quotes Messages Wallpapers Pics, which you can share with your near and dear once through so many social media like Facebook, WhatsApp, Hike, BBM, WeChat, Instagram, Line, Viber, Pinterest, stumble upon, Twitter, etc. Gudi Padwa is the Marathi name of Chaitra Shukla. This festival is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra month to mark the new beginning of the new year according to the Hindu calendar. Gudi Padwa is also the beginning of the first day of Navratri and Ghatasthapana also known as Kalash Sthapana is done on this day. The word padwa has been derived from a Sanskrit word which stands for the first day of the bright phase of the moon called in Sanskrit. This year Gudi Padwa is going to fall on 13th April 2021. Today in this article we are sharing some quotes and wishes for the festival of Gudi padwa so that you can share them with your near and dear ones.

Gudi Padwa SMS Wishes

This Gudi Padwa, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his ladoos, and may your trouble be as small as his mouse.

Happy Gudi Padwa.

Long live the tradition of Hindu culture and as the generations have passed by Hindu culture is getting stronger and stronger let’s keep it up.

Best Wishes for Gudi Padwa

Aaushya ek vina, Ana sur bhavnanche.

Ga dhund hovun tu sangit navin varshache.

HAPPY GUDI PADVA.

Sweet n Sour

Here im Wishing you Luck

in Every aspect of life

This Gudi Padwa and always.

Soneri suryachi soneri kirne,

Soneri kirnancha soneri diwas..

Soneri diwasachya Soneri Shubhechha!

Gudipadvyachya Hardik Shubhechha.

Naxidar kathivari Reshmi vastr,

Tyachyavar chandicha lota,

ubharuni Marathi manachi GUDHI,

Sajra karuya ha Gudhipadwa!

Nutan Varshachya Hardik Shubheccha!

English SMS for Gudhi Pudwa festival:

Gudi Padwa Quotes Images

Lets pray for Peace and Harmony

for our country in coming year on this day

Wish you a very Happy Gudi Padwa.

Lets come together to have a resolution to spread

Love and Peace in Lives on this Honorary Day…

Happy Gudi Padwa.

Happy Gudi Padwa.

Long live the tradition of hindu culture and as the generations have passed by hindu culture is getting stronger and stronger lets keep it up.

Best Wishes for Gudi Padwa.

He nutan apna sarvana sukha, samruddhi ani bharabharatiche javo hich ishwar charni prarthana.

Gudipadvyache hardik shubheccha.

Fortunate is the one who has learned to Admire, but not to envy

Good Wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa and a Happy New Year with a plenty of Peace and Prosperity.

Gudi Padwa Messages Wallpapers

Happy Gudi Padwa.

Memories of moments celebrated together.

Moments that have been attached in my heart, forever.

Make me Miss You even more this Gudi Padwa.

Hope this Gudi Padwa brings in Good Fortune & Abounding Happiness for you!

HAPPY Gudi Padwa.

Khushian ho overflow

Masti kabhi na ho low

Dosti ka surur chaya rahe

Dhan aur Shorat ki ho bauchar

aisa aye apke liye Gudi Padva ka tyohar!

Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa amidst fanfare and religious favor. May the day bestow on you and your family members. My best wishes with you.

