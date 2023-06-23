Guillermo Sohnlein: OceanGate co-founder in Spotlight After Titan Crew Officially ‘Lost’

Recently the news has come on the internet that the hope of bringing OceanGate travelers alive has ended after the company declared that they have lost all five onboard passengers. The company cofounder felt there could still be a positive outcome, but the hope was broken with the new development. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms. Many people are very stunned by this news and currently, this news become a topic o discussion. Many people are very curious to know about whole information about the news. In this article, we will provide you with complete details of the news.

As per the report, the Titan submarine, which takes individuals on a journey to Titanic debris, lost contact and then allegedly exploded. As we already mentioned that five passengers lost their lives and they have been identified including British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, 77-year-old former French navy captain Paul Henry Nargeolet, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood and OceanGate founder, 61, and CEO Stockton Rush. It is a very painful moment for their families as they lost their beloved members of the families. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Is Guillermo Sohnlein?

Reportedly, Oceangate, in the latest statement, stated “Now we believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost. These guys have been true explorers who distinctive spirit of adventure and a deep passion for exploring and saving the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five would and every member of their families during this hard time. We grieve the loss of life and the joy they brought to everyone they knew. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Guillermo Sohnlein co-founded OceanGate Expeditions in 2009 with the Titan submersible pilot Stockton Rush. Later, he had gone missing after 96 hours of oxygen aboard which would have run out at about 7.08 am on Thursday, 23 June. "Today will be a critical day in this search and rescue operation, as the submarine's life-saving supplies are starting to run low," he posted on his Facebook account.