Guitarist Levi Lloyd Cause of Death? A Talented Musician of Sonoma County Dies

It is very hard to announce that Levi Lloyd has passed away reportedly. He was a Sonoma County blues guitar star. He is no more among us and he breathed last on Wednesday. Since his demise news has come on the internet and his close ones are very saddned by his unexpected death. It is very shocking news for the musician community and currently, they are moruning his death. Many people have been expressing their deep condolenes to his family. Now many people are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Levi Lloyd was a very famous personality who was paying the blues for a long time. He has cooperated closely with ohn Lee Hooker and performed onstage with blues icon B.B. King and he also travelled the world with Joe Louis Walker. John Lee Hooker and Levi Lloyd performed together on stage. He started his career as a performer at USO clubs, teen centres and military installations. In the end, he relocated to Oakland due to the thriving Jazz, funk and blues scenes there. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

A well-known guitarist Levi Lloyd is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 1 February 2023, Wednesday. But his death was reported on next day by several online sites. As we all know that now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But still, there is no information about his cause of death as it was not disclosed yet. He was a native of Sonoma County and played with regional groups since the mid-1990s. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Levi Lloyd was raised in Germany, France and Bavaria in addition to his homeland of Ft. Lee, Virginia. At the age of 12, his first professional venture had been singing. He spent four years in Hawaii and the Pacific Northwest for another twelve. He was a very amazing and talented person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Since his passing news went out lots of people have expresed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him.