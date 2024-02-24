GUJ-W vs MUM-W Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Scorecard

Hello cricket lovers, TATA Women’s Premier League’s next football match is going to take place. Yes, the match is fixed to be played between Gujrat Giants Women (GUJ-W) and the opponent team Mumbai Indians Women (MUM-W). Both teams have massive numbers of fans worldwide and they are waiting for this superb match. This cricket match will begin to play at 07:30 on Sunday 25 February 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, India. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this match report, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

If we talking about the previous gameplay scores of both teams then it is presently unclear and the details are limited. It is reported that this league began recently it is the second match that is going to take place between the teams, Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women. There are strong and active players on both teams and they will play their best until the end of this match. Many people and fans and waiting for this match and it is determined that this match will be the best match of this league. Scroll down this page and keep reading…

(Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women) Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women (GUJ-W vs MUM-W)

League: TATA Women Premier League

Date: Sunday, 25th February 2024

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

GUJ-W vs MUM-W Match Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, India

GUJ-W vs MUM-W (Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women) Playing 11

Gujarat Giants Women (GUJ-W) Possible Playing 11 1.Phoebe Litchfield, 2. Beth Mooney(WK)(C), 3. Dayalan Hemalatha, 4. Harleen Deol, 5. Ashleigh Gardner, 6. Veda Krishnamurthy(WK), 7. Sneh Rana, 8. Lea Tahuhu, 9. Mannat Kashyap, 10. Tanuja Kanwer, 11. Meghna Singh