Gujarat: 17-year-old boy Suffers Cardiac Arrest While Playing Garba, Dies

1 hour ago
by Shivam Kumar

Recently, a shocking incident occurred in which a 17-year-old boy died. This incident marked a sad note to Navratri celebrations and he died while playing Garba, breaking the hearts of his family members. The deceased was identified as Veer Shah who passed away during the celebration and the community is mourning his death. His death news is making headlines on the news channels and the internet sites. Lots of questions are arriving in people’s minds and it is creating a buzz on the internet. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his demise, and more related to this topic.

According to the reports, he passed away on the ground in  Kapadvanj Kheda district after suffering Cardiac Arrest while playing garba. This incident took place on the sixth day of the Navratri Celebrations. He took his last breath on Friday 20 October 2023 and died at the hospital. He was playing Garba at the Garba ground in Kapadvanj when he complained of dizziness and became unresponsive. He was 17 years old at the time of his demise and this news is gathering a lot of attention among social media users as well as netizens. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more.

The news of Veer’s death was confirmed by his family members and the news agency ANI, Dr. Aayush Patel, MD Medicine also shared a statement related to this incident. He stated ” A 17-year-old boy, Veer Shah complained that he felt dizzy and became unresponsive while plating Garba at the Garba ground in Kapadvanj district. After this incident, he got treatment and cardio-respiratory resuscitation by a team of volunteers who arrived at the incident scene immediately. They found no pulse and no response to respiration. They were also given three cycles of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Despite many attempts to secure his life, they can’t save his life.

Later, he was rushed to the hospital where the doctors confirmed him dead at the hospital. If we talk about the term Dizziness, it is a range of sensations situation when an individual feels faint, woozy, weak, or unsteady. His father officially shared Veer’s death news. The deceased parents were immersed in Navratri celebrations at a second Garba ground in Kapadwanj when tragedy struck. His parents are expressing their sadness and many are supporting them at this painful moment. Now, the Graba celebrations have been postponed in light of his death. We will update you after getting more details. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

