Gujarat Road Accident: Five of Family Killed in Fatal Accident CCTV Video Footage

As per the sources, five of the family were killed in a Gujarat road accident, and the two-year-old boy escapes death. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines and creating huge controversy. As we know that road accidents are increasing day by day. People are getting shocked after hearing this viral news that how people are losing their lives in accidents.

Tragedy struck the quiet town of Bharuch in the state of Gujarat, as a horrific accident claimed the lives of five family members. It was a sunny afternoon near Hansot village when the devastating collision occurred, leaving a community in shock and mourning. The victims of this heart-wrenching incident included an elderly couple, Imtiyaz Patel and his wife Salmaben, their two married daughters – Maria and Afifa – and the wife of Imtiyaz Patel’s brother, Jamila Patel. They were all residents of Bharuch, making their way toward Surat when tragedy struck. Stay connected to know more.

Gujarat Road Accident

As news of the accident spread throughout the district, it quickly became apparent that this was no ordinary road collision. The loss of five lives in a single incident left the community reeling with grief. Family, friends, and neighbors were left grappling with the reality of such a sudden and senseless tragedy. Further, the boy who got minor injuries is the son of Imtiyaz Patel who is no more. The boy was rushed to near hospital where the accident happened. His father was wearing a seatbelt during the incident. Keep following to know more viral news.

Authorities were quick to respond to the scene, carrying out investigations to determine the cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggested that the collision involved multiple vehicles and may have been caused by negligent driving or unfavorable road conditions. Efforts were underway to gather more concrete evidence to unravel the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Both car was also damaged, baldy. As the community mourns the loss of these beloved family members, it serves as a stark reminder of the fragile nature of life. It is times like these when we must hold our loved ones a little closer, appreciating every precious moment we have together. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site