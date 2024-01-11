Gujarat’s Rajkot: South Sudan Student Killed in Road Accident, CCTV Video Footage

In today’s article, we are going to share some very shocking news with you. Recent news has revealed that a student from South Sudan died in a road accident in Rajkot, Gujarat. Yes, you heard it right. This news is also attracting a lot of attention from people making headlines on the internet. After hearing the news of the death of a South Sudanese student in a road accident in Rajkot, Gujarat, a large number of people have asked many questions to know the matter, including when this incident happened. Have the police continued their investigation into this incident and many other questions? We have collected all these questions and answers for you. To know this news in-depth, you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

Ever since the incident of a road accident that took place in South Sudan in Rajkot, Gujarat, came on the online platform, this news has gone viral rapidly and has forced people to know about the incident. According to sources, it has been found out that the student who lost his life in a road accident that took place in South Sudan, Rajkot, Gujarat, was 21 years old. As soon as the police received information about the incident, they felt it necessary to reach the spot without wasting any time and continue their investigation. Police said that the incident of a road accident that took place in South Sudan of Rajkot, Gujarat took place on Wednesday.

South Sudan Student Killed in Road Accident

Police identified the victim as Majok Gabriel, 21, a resident of Juba, the capital of South Sudan. This incident happened due to a truck and the truck driver has also been taken into custody by the police on the spot. Police have identified the truck driver as Dinesh Singh Pratap Singh. Rajkot’s Kuvadva Road police station has taken charge of the entire ongoing investigation on this matter.

The police also shared some more statements about the incident and said that the victim was riding a scooter towards the Marwari University campus. When he was passing through Ratanpar village on the outskirts of Rajkot, he was hit by a truck at around 9:15 and was seriously injured. After the injury, when the victim was admitted to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital for treatment, the doctor declared him dead.