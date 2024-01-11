CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Gujarat’s Rajkot: South Sudan Student Killed in Road Accident, CCTV Video Footage

2 hours ago
Add Comment
by Vandna Chauhan

In today’s article, we are going to share some very shocking news with you. Recent news has revealed that a student from South Sudan died in a road accident in Rajkot, Gujarat. Yes, you heard it right. This news is also attracting a lot of attention from people making headlines on the internet. After hearing the news of the death of a South Sudanese student in a road accident in Rajkot, Gujarat, a large number of people have asked many questions to know the matter, including when this incident happened. Have the police continued their investigation into this incident and many other questions? We have collected all these questions and answers for you. To know this news in-depth, you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

South Sudan Student Killed

Ever since the incident of a road accident that took place in South Sudan in Rajkot, Gujarat, came on the online platform, this news has gone viral rapidly and has forced people to know about the incident. According to sources, it has been found out that the student who lost his life in a road accident that took place in South Sudan, Rajkot, Gujarat, was 21 years old. As soon as the police received information about the incident, they felt it necessary to reach the spot without wasting any time and continue their investigation. Police said that the incident of a road accident that took place in South Sudan of Rajkot, Gujarat took place on Wednesday.

South Sudan Student Killed in Road Accident

Police identified the victim as Majok Gabriel, 21, a resident of Juba, the capital of South Sudan. This incident happened due to a truck and the truck driver has also been taken into custody by the police on the spot. Police have identified the truck driver as Dinesh Singh Pratap Singh. Rajkot’s Kuvadva Road police station has taken charge of the entire ongoing investigation on this matter.

The police also shared some more statements about the incident and said that the victim was riding a scooter towards the Marwari University campus. When he was passing through Ratanpar village on the outskirts of Rajkot, he was hit by a truck at around 9:15 and was seriously injured. After the injury, when the victim was admitted to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital for treatment, the doctor declared him dead. Here we have shared the complete information about this horrific accident. Stay tuned with us for more latest updates.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

best sex pills for longer sex in usa cbd gummies enhancement can i have unprotected sex while on placebo pills best over the counter premature ejaculation pills can xanax help with premature ejaculation gtg male enhancement pills vitrexotin male enhancement reviews sexual enhancement pills for diabetics buffalo male enhancement gold ftm penis enlargement supplements acv for health gummies reviews how much wegovy for weight loss instant knockout diet pill review how to lose weight for overweight beginners zi xiu tang bee pollen diet pills reviews acv goli gummies reviews before bed ritual to lose weight popular fat burning pills is there any weight loss pills how did michelle visage lose weight is keto pills safe during pregnancy good meal prep to lose weight lose weight before pregnancy best mexican weight loss pills fastin diet pill gnc brown fat diet pills can keto diet help with diabetes raspberry ketone weight loss pills cbd gummies killeen tx cbd gummies how old to buy cbd helps cancer anxiety cbd level 5 pain relief ointment thc gummies prescription d fusion delta 9 gummies urb delta 9 thc gummies 300mg how much thc in justcbd gummies gummy molds thc cbd for arthritis pain relief placement of cbd patches for back pain cbd gummies for blood pressure and cholesterol