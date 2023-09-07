Gulshan E Hadeed School Viral Video: Pakistan School Principal Arrested for Rape

A piece of shocking news is going viral on social media in which it is being told that the principal of a Karachi-based school sexually harassed teachers and other staff members. This news has attracted the attention of the people. Ever since people have heard this news, people have been getting very angry with the principal of the school, but not only this, now people have started asking many questions related to this news. People say to know what is the name of the principal of the school. People are questioning whether the school principal did not think even once before doing such a heinous act. Has the police taken any action against the principal and many more questions. If you also want to know everything about this news, then stay with us till the end of the article.

According to the current reports of this case, the name of the principal of the school located in Karachi, Pakistan is Gulshan e Hadid. In this case, it has been told that the principal did heinous acts with the girl students as well as beat the girl students, the video of which has also surfaced, It is clearly visible in the video how he is beating the girl students. Igm Principal Irfan had been doing this for a long time with the female teachers, students, and other staff members of his school, but with the help of CCTV cameras, his saree activities were recorded and leaked. After enduring so much, now five women have come forward to speak openly about Irfan Memon’s misdeeds.

Gulshan E Hadeed School Viral Video

As soon as the video of this case went viral, Karachi Police took this matter seriously and started its full legal action against Gulshan E Hadeed. Along with this, the police arrested Gulshan-e Hadeed for sexually harassing teachers and other staff members. Has been taken into custody on Monday in the case. Police said in their statement that they had found more than 25 obscene recordings.

The police have sealed the crime area where the investigation is still underway and have also taken the responsibility of guaranteeing the safety of the students and staff of the school. The police have also started interrogating school children and other students for testimony in this case. Now the police have also started investigating some more bitter misdeeds of Gulshan E Hadeed. Here We have shared the complete information. So, stay tuned with us for more updates.