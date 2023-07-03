Gundlupet Crash: Youth Charred to Death in Road Mishap CCTV Video Footage

There is shocking news coming out related to a terrible crash incident in which the car driver was charred badly and passed away. Yes, you heard right the driver was charred to death and this news is making the headlines on the internet or news. This crash news is creating a great buzz on the internet and rapidly circulating on various social media platforms. It attracts the interest of many people who are now hitting the search engine to know more about this incident. Let us know the complete details related to this crash incident and also talk more in this article, so read continuously.

According to the exclusive reports and information, there is a collision occurred between a car and a goods vehicle and this incident took place on Saturday night 1 July 2023 near Hirikate Gate located in Gundlupet taluk, India. It is shared that this collision incident was so terrible and lots of queries arrived after this crash incident. There are some pictures have also shared related to this incident and these pictures are currently running in the trends of the internet. Shift to the next paragraph and don’t skip any line or word.

Youth Charred to Death in Road Mishap

In this accident, the car driver was charred to death and he is identified as Mujamil Ahmed. He was 35 years old at the time of his demise and he hails in Mysuru. On the other hand, the driver of the goods vehicle is also suffering from minor injuries. The goods vehicle was going to Bengaluru from Ooty. After this incident, police began an investigation and shared that the speeding car was coming from the Mysuru side and collided with the truck. Just after the collision, the car caught fire due to the impact of this dangerous collision, and the driver was charred to death.

After getting the reports of this incident, Begur Police arrived at the incident scene and began an investigation. Fire and Emergency Services personnel also arrived at the incident scene and they doused the fire of the car. The case is underway and the Superintendent of Police, Padmini Sahu also reached the incident and continued this case. Now, the Begur police have registered a case and the investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared yet. There is not much information available but our sources continue to fetch more details related to this crash incident. We will update our article after getting more information and mention it in our article. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles.