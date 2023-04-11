Gunman Kills 5 Co-Workers at Louisville Bank on Livestream CCTV Video Goes Viral on Internet

The scary news is from downtown Louisville, Kentucky in the United States. A frightening incident happened in the old National Bank Building where a gunman claimed the lives of five people by open firing in Bank building, and many got injured. It has been reported that among the killed persons, one was the governor’s close friend. It has been reported that the gunman has also died. Read out further to know more about the incident.

It is through sources that Connor Sturgeon, a 25-year-old was an employee of the National Bank. He was a security officer in the bank, who started random shootings in the bank. National Bank is on the first floor of a multistory building. The police received the emergency calls at around 8.30 am. Police spokesman Col. Paul Humphrey told the press that the police officers arrived within three minutes after receiving calls. According to the initial reports, the sound gunshots still were firing inside.

Gunman Kills 5 Co-Workers at Louisville Bank

People in the area are stunned by the terrifying incident. The accused has been killed by the police during the encounter. It is in reports that Sturgeon, the gunman was live-streaming the shooting himself. The tragic incident of killing colleagues has shaken the city and questioned the lawmakers. However, the deputy chief Col. Paul Humphrey expressed that ‘ There is no active threat now as the killer has died now’ But still an investigation will proceed as police are searching the gunman, house.

The victims identified by the police are Tommy Elliott, 63, Joshua Barrick, 40, Jim Tutt, 64, Juliana Farmer, 45, and Deana Eckert, 57. The other injured people are taking treatment at the University of Louisville Hospital. One of the police officers is an LMPD officer named Nickolas Wilt, a 26 years old guy who is undergoing brain surgery as he was shot in the head. It is through reports that Wilt had just graduated from the police academy on March 31. His family is completely shattered by the situation.

The incidence of gun violence is not new in the USA. These kinds of horrific acts of gun violence have risen in the country in recent times. The chief of the Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan has sent condolences to the respective families and heartfelt sentiments for the tragic loss of the team members and prayed for the recovery of the injured members. He has also offered support to the families of victims and to the injured persons. Governor Andy Beshear also tributed to his friend Tommy Elliot who got succumbed to injuries in this painful incident. He mentioned Tommy as his closest friend. These frightening episodes are triggering us to be more concerned about mental health. Stay updated ………….