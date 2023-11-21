Gurgaon: 22-year-old Woman Crossing Eway at Shankar Chowk, CCTV Video Footage

There is shocking news coming out related to the hit-and-run incident, in which 22-year-old girl Durgeshwari lost her life. She was walking with her colleague and while crossing Shankar Chowk, a car hit both of them, resulting in their death. The news of his demise is breaking the hearts of his family members and loved ones who are mourning his demise. The news of this incident is gaining a lot of attention among people and netizens who are visiting online platforms to get more information. Here, we have shared all the details related to this incident and the circumstances surrounding his demise.

It was a hit-and-run road accident involving two girls, one of whom lost his life and the news of his demise is making headlines on news channels. This incident happened on Friday 17 November 2023 on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. She died when she was crossing Shankar Chowk with her colleague. In this accident, both of them were badly injured after being hit by the vehicle. Local people called the authorities and took the victims to the nearest hospital. A video related to this accident has also been shared. Swipe up on this page to learn more and continue your reading.

22-year-old Woman Crossing Eway

Durgeshwari and her colleague Shikha were admitted to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital on Monday and her colleague was treated and discharged late last week. Both of them were hit by a black car and the driver ran away after hitting the pedestrians. Shikha filed the complaint and said that at around 9:00 pm, they had left the eatery at Ambience Mall, where they worked, and at around 09:30 pm, when they were crossing Shankar Chowk, a car hit them. Killed. Were killed. Gave. keep reading…

Shikha said in a statement, “We fell on the road after being hit by a speeding car. Some strangers took us to the hospital. Later I regained consciousness and found myself at Narayana Hospital in DLF-3.” On the other hand, Durgeshwari was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Officials have registered an FIR under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt), and 304A (causing death by accident) at the Udyog Vihar police station. Currently, there are no details about the victim’s personal life. The investigation is ongoing and officials are busy gathering more information. We will update our article soon after getting more details. Stay connected with dekhnews.com for more articles.