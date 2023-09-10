Gurgaon Car Crash: Three Dead in Separate Road Accident CCTV Video Footage

Three individuals have tragically lost their lives in different road accidents that occurred in Gurgaon. Good Day Readers. Today a piece of disheartening news has come from Gurgaon stating that three individual lost his life in road accidents. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. A resident of Gurgaon tragically lost his life when his scooter was struck by a canter on the Delhi-Jaipur highway last Thursday, according to the police.





Upon receiving a call about the incident on Jaipur-Gurgaon Road (NH-48) in Binola, officers arrived at the scene to find the victim, 37-year-old Rakesh Ram, had been transported to SSC Hospital in Bhonga Kalan. Regrettably, he was declared dead upon arrival, and the police promptly contacted his family to inform them The police have recorded the statement provided by Rajesh Kumar, the deceased’s brother, and indicated that the case falls under IPC sections 283 and 304A. In his complaint, Rajesh explained that around 7:30 pm on Thursday, Rakesh was en route to Gurgaon from Dharuhenga on his scooter.

Gurgaon Car Crash

Near Shri Ram Finance Company on NH-48, his scooter was struck from behind by a canter driven by an unknown individual, lacking proper indicators. This collision resulted in fatal injuries to Rakesh, and the canter’s driver fled the scene without offering assistance or information. In another unfortunate incident, a man lost his life, and a woman sustained injuries after their tempo traveler collided with an i10 car near Sohna’s Dhunela last Thursday, as reported by the police.



Around 7 pm, Manoj Kumar was heading to Sohna in his tempo when a vehicle approaching from the Gurgaon side collided with it, causing the tempo to overturn. Despite being rushed to a hospital in Sohna, Manoj succumbed to his injuries the following day, according to the police. Himanshi, the injured woman, was a passenger in the i10 car that collided with the tempo. Authorities have issued a notice to the car’s owner regarding the incident.



An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 279 and 304-A at Bhondsi police station, based on the complaint filed by the victim’s nephew. The complaint stated that he received information about his uncle Manoj Kumar’s accident, leading to his demise. Further investigation revealed that an unidentified person was recklessly speeding in a vehicle from the Gurgaon side when it collided with the rear of his uncle’s tempo, causing it to overturn. This collision resulted in severe head and facial injuries to his uncle.