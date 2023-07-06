Gurpatwant Singh Pannu Death? What Happened to SFJ Founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannuns

In this article, we are going to investigate viral news that has come out. Rumour mill has been abuzz with news of pro-Khalistan activist and SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Being killed in a road accident in the United States. However, there are counterclaims too, saying that the information is not correct. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case.

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has become a talking point on social media with many people speculating that the founder of the separatist Sikhs for Justice has been killed in a road accident in the United States. The speculation comes days after three Khalistani terrorists Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Paramijit Singh Panjwar, and Avtar Singh Khanda were killed in a span of 45 days abroad. This week, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun joined the list of dreaded Khalistani terrorists shot dead in foreign countries. However, there is no official confirmation of his death.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu Death?

Even as reports and claims emerge on social media that Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has died in a road accident, there are counterclaims saying that the information is not correct. The news of Pannu’s death was refuted by Sukhi Chahal, founder, CEO, and editor-in-chief of THe Khalsa Today, which is based in the US. Chachal insisted that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was alive. We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected.

The news of this occurrence has upset his supporters and family.