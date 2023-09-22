Gurpreet Kaur And Sehaj Arora Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit Full Link

Kulhad Pizza couple Sehaj Arora & Gurpreet Kaur are back in the limelight after their ‘private video’ went viral on social media platforms a few days ago. Taking matters into his own hands, Arora posted a video on his social media account clarifying the issue. In the video, Arora claimed that the leaked private video was ‘fake’ and blamed the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in manipulating the truth.

If you are wondering about Gurpreet Kaur and Sehaj Kaur video that has gone viral in just a few days, then you have come to the right place. We will provide you with the latest updates about the video. As we mentioned earlier, a video of the famous Kulhad pizza couple went viral in a few days. According to the reports, the video contains very explicit and mature content. The video shows some intimate moments between the couple where the man’s face is not visible, but the woman’s face is visible. Netizens were surprised to see the woman in the video, and it was clear that the woman wore red bangles, which are commonly worn by women after getting married. Hence, we can assume that the video was shot after the couple got married.

Gurpreet Kaur And Sehaj Arora Video

The couple denied the allegations and distanced themselves from the video. They then filed a complaint and Sehaj posted a video of his ordeal on his Instagram account. He said that someone had asked for money from him and threatened him with spreading their private photos online, but he didn’t pay much attention to it since he was busy taking care of his newborn baby. You know, there are a lot of scandal movies out there these days, and they’re all designed to ruin someone’s reputation. After filing the complaint, the police took their time and tried to track down the culprit. Sehaj said they had been getting a lot of threatening messages for the past few weeks. The police search revealed that a woman named Sonia, aged 23, had been arrested in the case.