Happy Guru Gobind Singh Ji Jayanti 2020 Wishes SMS Quotes Whatsapp Status DP Images : – Guru Gobind Singh is the tenth Guru whose birthplace is the Patna and he born on 22nd December 1666. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is a famous Sikh festival that commemorates and celebrates the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh, who is the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. On this auspicious day, devotees visit the temple to rejoice the day with full enthusiasm and in a grand manner.

A massive procession takes place on this special day where people sing devotional songs, share sweets and even observe special prayer gatherings and the entire ceremony mostly take place the at Gurudwaras.

Guru Gobind Singh’s teachings and his guidance play the pivotal role in Sikh community as well as he also provided an impact on the people’s life. During his entire life, he stood against the Mughal rulers also he fight against injustice. This festival is one of the most religious and spiritual festivals for the Sikh. Apart from Sikh the other communities also celebrate the Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti as huge population follow Guru Gobind Singh’s philosophy literally.

The holy book of Sikhs, the Guru Granth Sahib is continuously chanted during the ceremony and Puja of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti as well the books are decorated with flowers. Guru Govind Singh Jayanti is celebrated by reciting hymns since morning from various scriptures in the Gurudwara.

Guru Gobind Singh was the son of Guru Tegh Bahadur, and he also dedicates his entire life for the religious freedom and eradication of orthodox elements from the society. So probably, Guru Gobind Singh received the welfare instinct in from his dad.

He was always favourite among his peer group and always he was there to spread good knowledge among his followers. His total dedication was mainly towards the God, his bravery and his aspiration for protecting the society from any orthodoxy. He eventually established ‘Khalsa’ which meaning stands for the purity.

With the Guru Govind Singh Jayanti just round the corner so just see the magical touch of the Guru Govind Singh as on the day of Guru Govind Singh Jayanti we hope the great saint showers his utmost blessings on us!

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji bless you and your family with joy, peace and happiness for eternity; may he inspire us to be a better human being. Happy Gurpurab!!

Let us all celebrate janam divas, Prakash Utsav divas of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti..!!

On this auspicious occasion of the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I wish to convey you all my heartiest congratulations !! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Birthday…!!

May The Name Of Wahe Guru Be Enshrined In Your Heart. May Guru Ji’s Divine Love and Blessings be with you Always. HAPPY GURPURAB !!

Have a mission and continuously work for its success. Let no grief, no hardship, no adversity. Happy Gurupurab !!!

May happiness and blessings surround you as We join together in remembering the beloved Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the Khalsa and the Sikhism Happy Gurpurab