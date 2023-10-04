Gurugram 8-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour, Latest News Updates

8-year-old raped by neighbour in Gurugram, probe on. A case has been registered by the police, and an investigation is currently in progress after an 8-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted by her neighbor in Gurugram. On Tuesday, the police in Gurugram reported that an 8-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by her neighbor. The authorities have identified the accused and are planning to make an arrest shortly According to the victim’s mother, her daughter returned home on Monday evening in tears with blood-stained clothing. She explained in her complaint that a boy residing in the same building had reportedly taken her daughter to the rooftop and assaulted her.





Following the complaint, an FIR has been filed against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the women’s police station in Sector 51, as stated by a senior police officer. The officer further mentioned that it is currently unclear whether the accused is a minor or an adult. An investigation is in progress, and the arrest of the accused is expected soon.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is a legal framework in India enacted to provide special protection to children from sexual offenses. It defines various sexual offenses against children and prescribes stringent penalties for those found guilty of such crimes. The primary aim of the POCSO Act is to safeguard the rights and well-being of children and ensure their protection against sexual exploitation and abuse. The government formulated rules in accordance with the law, and these rules were officially notified in November 2012, making the law ready for implementation. There have been numerous demands for even stricter legislation.



India boasts one of the world’s largest populations of children. As per the 2011 Census data, India has a staggering 472 million children below the age of eighteen. The protection of children is not only guaranteed by an extensive interpretation of Article 21 of the Indian constitution for Indian citizens but is also mandated due to India’s commitment as a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The POCSO Act is impartial in its application, treating both children and accused individuals without gender bias. In relation to pornography, the act criminalizes not only the creation but also the viewing or collection of pornographic content involving children. Additionally, the Act deems abetment (encouragement) of child sexual abuse as a punishable offense.



In 2019, the POCSO Act underwent amendments aimed at enhancing its stringency. These changes increased the minimum punishment for penetrative assault from 7 to 10 years, and in cases involving victims below 16 years of age, the minimum o was raised to 20 years. The amendments also introduced the possibility of life imprisonment and even the death penalty for aggravated penetrative assault.