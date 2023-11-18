Gurugram Accident: Two Women Hurt in Road Car-Crash CCTV Video Footage

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Two women sustained injuries in a traffic accident in Gurugram. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The incident occurred on October 13 when Priyanka, residing in Sector 106, was riding a scooter back home with her mother, Rekha Devi. In a road accident near Gurugram’s Sadar Bazaar, a 55-year-old woman sustained injuries, and subsequently, her 27-year-old daughter was assaulted by three men, as reported by informed police officers on Friday. On October 13, the incident occurred when Priyanka, residing in Sector 106, was on her way home riding a scooter with her mother, Rekha Devi, as the pillion rider.

Around 3:30 pm, a speeding car collided with their two-wheeler, causing Devi to fall and sustain a fractured limb, according to investigators. Priyanka, known by her single name, brought her scooter to a stop and assisted her mother to stand. She then used her phone to capture images of the car’s registration plate. Upon witnessing this, the car stopped, and its occupants exited, pushing her, as per investigators. In her police complaint, Priyanka stated that before the situation escalated further, bystanders intervened, leading the three suspects to flee the scene.

Based on Priyanka’s complaint, an FIR was filed against the three at Gurugram city police station on Thursday under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by acting rashly or negligently to endanger human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code. Subash Boken, the public relations officer of the Gurugram police, mentioned that they possess the car’s registration number, and the apprehension of the suspects is imminent.



During the initial eight months of this year, the roads in the city have experienced 256 fatalities due to accidents, averaging around one death per day. In contrast, data obtained from the traffic police revealed that the city registered 408 fatal accidents throughout the entirety of last year. Experts highlighted deficiencies in road engineering contributing to the rising number of accidents, including the absence of footpaths, zebra crossings, and cycle tracks. Their assertion rested on the observation that 78% of the fatal accidents recorded last year involved pedestrians and individuals on two-wheelers. In contrast, occupants of four-wheelers constituted only 11% of the accidents.