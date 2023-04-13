Gurugram University’s B. Pharma Student Dies in Road Accident CCTV Footage

We are feeling hard to share this painful news of a horrible accident that took place in Gurgaon on Tuesday afternoon. The accident took the life of a young girl who was a pillion rider and crashed into a truck. The incident took place on a southern peripheral road near Vatican Chowk in sector 69. The girl student died of several head injuries. Go through the whole article to know more about the accident that caused the death of a young girl.

The terrible accident took the life of a B-pharma student at Gurugram University. It is reported that the student was going with her grandfather Chandrabhan, who was driving the bike. The student’s name has been identified as Neha and was 22 years old. After completing her work at the university, her grandfather came to take her back home. Chanderbhan,60, as per the reports is in serious condition. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon. The victim and her grandfather are residents of Palra village. You are on the right page to get the whole information about the accident.

Gurugram University’s B. Pharma Student Dies

It has been reported that the brother of the victim Nishant Sharma received a call from the Badshapur police station around 2.30 pm. The police informed the brother that his sister might have met an accident. The brother reached the spot and rushed his grandfather to a hospital, however, his sister succumbed to her injuries on the spot. As per the witnesses, the girl fell on the road due to a collision. Although she was wearing a helmet her head was crushed by the collision with the truck. Her grandfather was also wearing a helmet. The family of the deceased is in a devastated stage. As informed by the family, Neha was a bright child and was good at her studies.

The truck driver fled leaving the truck. The police informed us that the police reached the spot as soon as possible. The police took the body of the deceased Neha into custody and sent it for postmortem. The village people and her fellow friends are shattered and saddened by the untimely death of the young girl. Police have registered a case against the truck driver. Police have taken the truck into custody. Inspector Madan Lal, SHO of Badshahpur police station has assured that they are searching for the truck driver. The grandfather has also got multiple injuries. We will be back to you with more information. Stay tuned………