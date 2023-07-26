Gurvinder Atwal Death Reason? Ex-Chief Parliamentary Secretary Gurvinder Singh Atwal Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Gurvinder Singh Atwal has passed away recently. He was a prominent political figure who was no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath when he was 72 years old. He was an amazing person, since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people have been very saddened as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people must be very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Gurvinder Singh Atwal was a very famous political figure and former chief parliamentary secretary. He started his political career in the 1990s and he was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1992, representing the Nurmahal Constituency in the Jalandhar community. In 1997, he lost the party ticket, and he contested as an independent and Congress rebel, just missing victory. But in 2002, he was too given the Congress ticket, and he achieved the same seat, later becoming the Chief Parliamentary Secretary of the Power and Cooperation departments. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Gurvinder Atwal Death Reason?

Gurvinder Singh Atwal is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 at the age of 72. His passing news has been confirmed by his family. Since the news has come on the internet, people are very saddened and they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away after a brain haemorrhage. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, just two days before he started his journey to Srinager, Atwal had undergone a routine check and all his reports were normal. Known for his disciplined lifestyle, he used to walk instantly 14 km every day. Atwal was a very amazing person who did great work in his career and achieved huge success due to his best work. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platfroms.