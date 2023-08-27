Guwahati: 10-year-old Boy’s Body Found in Assam BJP MP’s Home

A shocking incident was seen in Assam where a 10-year-old boy’s dead body was discovered in Assam. The dead body was found in Assam BJP MP’s home. It is described as a suicide case. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it’s gone viral and caught much attention from the viewers. This news is circulating on social media headlines and creates a huge controversy. Further, the boy’s dead body was found in the house of Assam BJP MP. The netizens hit the search engine to know that it is a murder case or suicide case. There are many questions that have been raised. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the breaking news coming that Rajdeep Roy is a very well-known Assam BJP MP’ whose name came into the social media controversy. The Assam police received a call and arrived at BJP MP Rajdeep Roy’s house where they found a 10-year-old boy’s dead body. As per the sources, the boy’s dead body was discovered hanging at a BJP MP’s house in Assam’s Silchar. The dead body was found on Saturday evening. This news made people shocked. It is a domestic violence case or not? Scroll down the page to learn more.

Guwahati: 10-year-old Boy’s Body Found

After, the investigation it is found that it is a suicide case, and the case is filled with unnatural death, while people claim it was a suicide. Further, the 10-year-old was a 5th class student. He attempted suicide and ended his life. He was living with his mother and elder sister at Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy’s house. Now, the dead body of the boy is sent to the SMCH for the post-mortem. The boy’s family is from the Palong Ghat area of Cachar district. His mother was working at Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy’s house. More information is mentioned below.

The woman was working at the Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy's house for almost two-and-a-half years. Rajdeep Roy called an "emergency" at his home. The dead body was found at Rajddep Roy's house and it was hanging at his home. Imminently, the boy's dead body was rushed to a hospital but after so many efforts and treatment the doctors declared him dead. Moreover, the boy's elder sister is studying in 8th class. The investigation is still ongoing. After, the investigation it was found that the boy was not happy and angry with his mother for not getting him a mobile phone to play video games.