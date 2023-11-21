Gwalior: Woman Attempts Husband’s Cold-Blooded Murder With Cold Drink

In today’s article, we are going to share with you an incident which is becoming increasingly viral on the internet. Recent news has revealed that a wife cold-booldedly murdered her husband. Yes, you heard it right. With this matter becoming increasingly viral on the internet, people are also forced to know about this incident. It is seen that as people dig deeper into this matter, they are curious to know when this incident happened or what was done to cause this incident. If you also want to know deeply about this incident, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

According to the information, it has been learned that a woman from Gwalior tried to kill her husband by mixing poison in cold drink. This matter created an uproar on the internet due to which this news has become a topic of discussion for the people. Taking this matter seriously, we have continued our investigation on this incident. After investigation, the police said that the woman’s name is Komal, who was married for five months.

Woman Attempts Husband’s Cold-Blooded Murder

Police also said that everything was going well between Komal and her victim husband Mohit for two months of their marriage. But on November 15, 2023, Komal tried the trick of giving her husband a cold drink mixed with poison. When Komal gave poisoned cold drink to her husband, the husband drank the cold drink without thinking anything. But this matter turned into an incident when Komal’s husband Mohit’s condition worsened and he was taken to the hospital on the spot. Mohit was undergoing treatment from the hospital and his condition also improved to a great extent. Mohit came home after being discharged from the hospital.

However, Mohit understood that all this was a wonderful act, after which Mohit went to the police station and got his wife's complaint registered. Mohit told the policeman how his wife tried to kill him. The police have continued their investigation on Komal, supporting Mohit to solve this case. Komal told that she had tried to kill her husband because she wanted to get separated from her husband Mohit.