Gwen Knapp Death Reason: New York Times Journalist & Editor Dies At 61:- Recently the news has come on the internet that a prominent sports reporter Gwen Knapp recently passed away at the age of 61. She was a prominent sporter and columnist. She is no longer among his close ones and took her last breath on Friday.

Who Was Gwen Knapp?

Gwen Knapp was a well-known sports journalist and columnist at the Philadelphia Inquirer and The San Franciso Chronicle and most recently an editor on the sports desk of The New York Times. She spent almost 30 years reporting on sports. In 1995 she became a sports columnist. She was one and only a handful of females in the country to have that title at the time. She also wrote much about Bonds. She was a very respected woman who archived massive attention from the people.

Gwen Knapp Death Reason

According to the report, a very famous personality Gwen Knapp has passed away recently at the age of 61. She took her last breath on 20 January 2023, Friday in Manhattan. Her cause of death was lymphoma.

Gwen Knapp passing news has been confirmed by her sister whose name was Susan Knapp McClements. She was a very kind-hearted and amazing woman and she will be missed always by her family, friends and well-wishers.