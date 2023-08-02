Gyati Challa Death Reason? First Apatani Gazetted Officer Gyati Challa Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that Gyati Challa has passed away reportedly. He was the first Apatani gazetted officer who is no more among us and took his last breath at the age of 77 on Monday. It is very painful news for his close ones and currently, they are mourning his death. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have been very saddened as no one thought that he would leave the world like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Gyati Challa and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Gyati ChallaChalla was a wonderful person who was born in 1946. He completed his education at Ziro and Doimukh, St Paul College, Kolkata and St Edmund’s College, Shillong, Meghalaya. He was a renowned first gazetted and administrative officer from the Apatani plateau and retired ADC. He did great work in his career and achieved huge success due to his best work. He entered government service as a circle officer in 1969. After working for 35 yaers he had superannuated as ADC. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Gyati Challa Death Reason?

Gyati Challa is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 31 July 2023, Monday when he was 77 years old. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have been very saddened and are very curious to know about the cause of his death. On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Gyati Challa was a very amazing person who did great work in his career and achieved huge success due to his best work. He is survived by his wife, five children and six grandchildren. He was a beloved member of the family and he will be always missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. They have expressed their deep condolence to his family and paid tributes to him on the social media platfroms.