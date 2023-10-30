H Venkateshwarulu Death Reason? Central University of Kerala VC Prof H Venkateshwarulu Dies in Hyderabad

Once again a disappointing news has surfaced on the internet that Central University of Kerala Vice-Chancellor Professor H Venkateshwarulu has passed away. Yes, you heard it right. The news of Professor Venkateshwarulu’s death is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. Everyone is becoming curious to know about the death of Professor Venkateshwarulu. So much so that now people have started asking questions on the death of Professor Venkateshwarulu such as what caused the death of Professor Venkateshwarulu and what was the reason for the death of Professor Venkateshwarulu.

However, we have collected for you every information related to the death of Professor Venkateshwarulu. If you also want to know in depth about the death of Professor Venkateshwarulu, then stay tuned till the end of our article. As we told you in the beginning of the article that the dedicated Vice Chancellor of Central University of Kerala, Professor H Venkateshwarul has passed away. Professor H Venkateshwarulu has become a topic of discussion for the people due to the news of his death.

H Venkateshwarulu Death Reason?

Professor Venkateshwarulu was selected to take over the post of Vice Chancellor of Central University of Kerala on August 14, 2020. He handled his post with full responsibility and passion. But the recent news of his death has worried everyone. We know that at this time the question must be roaming in your mind when and what was the death cause of Professor Venkateshwarulu? Answering this question, let us tell you that Professor Venkateshwarulu died in the last few days at the age of 63, after which the reason for his death has not been shared clearly yet.

Professor Venkateshwarulu has made significant contributions to the position of HOD of the commerce department at Osmania University in Hyderabad and many people know him because of his work. His death saddened his family as he was the closest member of his family. Apart from his family, the Central University of Kerala and Osmania University in the Hyderabad community are saddened by his death. The family of Professor H Venkateshwarulu has not yet shared any information regarding his funeral arrangements. His family has started organizing his funeral and will soon share with you clear information about his family. Here we have shared the complete information about Professor H Venkateshwarulu’s death. So, don’t forget to follow us for more latest updates.