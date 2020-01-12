Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes Quotes SMS Messages Whatsapp Status DP Images Pics : On 13th January every year Lohri festival took place place in India. This festival is celebrated with great joy and happiness. Lohri is festival of punjabis’s and they celebrate this festival in their own style. The origins of Lohri are many and link the festival to Punjab region. Lohri is known as the shortest day of the year. On this day peoples eat’s and distribute Gajak, radish, ground nuts and jaggery, Sarson da saag with Makki di roti and much more. On this day people’s wear new clothes and celebrate this day with their family and friends. Now below get complete list of Lohri SMS, wishes, Images and much more.

Lohri is a popular Punjabi festival, celebrated by people from the Punjab region of South Asia. Many people believe the festival commemorates the passing of the winter solstice. The belief is that Lohri represents the longest night before winter solstice as Lohri was originally celebrated on the night before winter solstice followed by the shortest day of the year which is observed on Maghi. About sixteen centuries ago, these festivals were actually observed at the point of winter solstice. The main theme of Lohri is the belief that Lohri is the cultural celebration of the winter solstice. In ancient times Lohri was celebrated on the eve of winter solstice day. People believe day light is meant to increase from the day after Lohri when the sun starts its northward journey. Lighting of the fire has been common in winter solstice festivals throughout time and the world: it signifies the return of longer days. The bonfire is an ancient tradition, forming a key part of Lohri traditions.

Happy Lohri Wishes SMS Messages Quotes 2020

********************

Tamam sabuton or gawahon ko nazar me rakhte hue msg pdhne wale ko

Happy Lohri kahte huye zindagi bhar khush rehne ka hukum sunaya jata hai.

Happy Lohri.

********************

Be careful from other duplicate LOHRI Wishes.

I am the only authorised ISO 2000-2008 certified dealer In LOHRI Wishes!… _

*>HAPPY~LOHRI<*

********************

Is se pahle k Lohri ki sham ho jaye,

Mera sms auron ki tarha aam ho jaye

Aur sare mobile network jam ho jaye.

Apko lohri ki shubh kamnayen …

== HAPPY LOHRI ==

********************

In a softly glowing candle light,

May all ur dreams cum true.

Every star of every night brings

Luck & joy to u…

Wish u n ur family a very HAPPY LOHRI.

********************

Is se pahle k lohri ki sham ho jaye,

Mera sms auron ki tarha aam ho jaye,

aur Sare mobile network jam ho jaye,

Apko lohri ki shubh kamnayen …

HAPPY LOHRI

********************

Happy Lohri Vekheya Sadi Yaari

Sawere Sawere Hi Wish Maari

Ehnu Kehnde Ne Hushiari

Hun Wish Karan Di Tuhaadi Hai Vaari

********************

Lohri ka prakash,

aap ki zindagi ko prakashmayi kar de

Jaise Jaise lohri ki aag tej ho,

vaise vaise hi hamare dukhon ka ant ho.

********************

, ,–,!”,”,”,”,”,”,”,”,”,”’”,”! ,

/ – , ,! , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , !

“,-o-‘”,”,”,’”,”,”,”,o’o”,-“,

e truck Mugfali,Reori,

bhugge te Gachak load krwa k bhej Riha haan,la lena

(HAPPY LOHRI)

********************

May this festival of zeal and verve

fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm

and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity

to you and your loved ones.

Happy Lohri to one and all!

********************

*_H_A_P_P_Y_*

*_L_O_H_R_I_*

Bcoz KABIR JI ne kaha tha- kal kare so aaj kar, aaj kare so ab..

Pal mai LOHRI aayegi, fir tu wish karega kab??

********************

Happy Lohri Images Photos Wallpapers





Lohri Whatsapp Status | FB DP





May this Lohri be Delightful & auspicious for you!

**************

May this Lohri Give you a lot of Happiness & Joy….

**************

Wishing u and Ur family a very “HAPPY LOHRI”.

**************

Let this Lohri Night burn all your bad times and enter you in good times.

**************

May the beauty Of Lohri Festival season fill your home with happiness..

**************

Between yesterday’s mistakes and tomorrow’s hope, there is a fantastic opportunity, called “TODAY”!! Live it in style!!…Happy Lohri

**************

Hum aapke dil me rahte hEsliye har dard sahte haiKoi humse pahle wish na kar deIsiliye 2 DIN pahle hi”HAPPY-LOHRI”kehte hain…

**************

Meethe Gud me Mil Gaya Til, Udi Patang aur Khil Gaya Dil, apke Jiven me aaye Har Din Sukh aur shanti, wish u a Happy Lohri

**************

Mithaa gurh te vich mil geya tilUdi patang te khil geya dilHar pal sukh te har vele shanti paaoRabb agge dua tusi Lohri khushiyaan naal manaao! HAPPY LOHRI

**************

Twinkle twinkle yaaran di car, khadke glassi in the bar, punjabi bhangra de chicken fry, tuhanu lohri di lakh lakh vadhaai . Happy lohri.

**************

Phir a Gayi Bhangre ki bari,Lohri Manane ki karo Taiyari,Aag ke pass saare aao,Sundariye Mundariye jor se gao. Burrrrrrraaa. Happy lohri manao

**************

One day Sunday went to Monday to see Tuesday and ask Wednesday whether Thursday has told Friday and Saturday that “SUNDAY” IS LOHRI.“HAPPY LOHRI”

**************