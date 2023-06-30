HAM vs GLA Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team English T20 Blast Hampshire vs Glamorgan

Here we are sharing exciting news with you: one of the best leagues is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and will be played between two powerful teams because a very famous English T20 Blast league is all set to entertain its fans. This match is going to be played between Hampshire vs Glamorgan. Now all the fans are very excited about this match as they know that it will be more interesting and amazing. Here we have more information about the HAM vs GLA match and we will share it with you in this article.

English T20 Blast is all set to entertain its fans. Now all the fans have been waiting for the match. Now fan’s wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. This match is going to be very entertaining and enjoyable. Hampshire will take on Glamorgan in English T20 Blast at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean with slight clouds. But there is no chance of rain, We can expect a good match between the two sides. Now all fans must be super keen to know about the match details like team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. Let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Hampshire (HAM) vs Glamorgan (GLA)

League: English T20 Blast

Date: 30th June 2023

Day: Friday

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England

Hampshire (HAM) Possible Playing 11:1.James Vince(C), 2. Ben McDermott(WK), 3. Toby Albert, 4. Joe Weatherley, 5. Ross Whiteley, 6. Liam Dawson, 7. James Fuller, 8. Benny Howell, 9. John Turner, 10. Chris Wood, 11. Nathan Ellis

Glamorgan (GLA) Possible Playing 11: 1. Kiran Carlson(C), 2. Sam Northeast, 3. Chris Cooke(WK), 4. Andy Gorvin, 5. Jamie Mcilroy, 6. William Smale(WK), 7. Cam Fletcher(WK), 8. Peter Hatzoglou, 9. Timm van der Gugten, 10. Andrew Salter, 11. Ruaidhri Smith

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Hampshire vs Glamorgan on 30th June 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England. The HAM team won 2 matches, lost 3 matches and the GLA team won 1 match and lost 4 matches. The HAM team has more chances to win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.