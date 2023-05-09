HAM vs MAF Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Swedish League Hammarby vs Mjallby AIF

Today in this article, we are going to talk about a superb football match that is going to be played between two teams one is Hammarby (HAM) and the other team is Mjallby AIF (MAF). This match will begin play at 10:30 pm on Tuesday 9 May 2023 and this match is completely set to take place at Tele2 Arena. If you are also a football lover and want to know more about this wonderful then you reached the right site. Let us know the whole information about this match such as both teams, team players, reports, and more about this football match in this article, so read continuously.

Both teams gave their best in their previous matches which were most liked by the audience at the stadium and it is determined that this match will also gain love from people and fans. This upcoming football match is the fifth head-to-head match between both teams and this will be a bag match. If we discuss the last five matches of both teams then Hammarby faced one victory and four losses in their last five matches. On the other side, Mjallby AIF faced two losses, two wins and one draws in their last five matches in this tournament.

HAM vs MAF (Hammarby vs Mjallby AIF) Match Details

Match: Hammarby and Mjallby AIF

Tournament: Swedish League

Date: Tuesday 9 May 2023

Time: 10:30 pm

Venue: Tele2 Arena

HAM vs MAF (Hammarby vs Mjallby AIF) Starting 11

Hammarby (HAM) Possible Starting 11 1.Oliver Dovin, 2. Jon Fjoluson, 3. Mads Fenger, 4. Shaquille Pinas, 5. Edvin Kurtulus, 6. Montader Madjed, 7. Nahir Besara, 8. Joel Nilsson, 9. Tesfaldet Tekie, 10. Jusef Erabi, 11. Saidou Alioum

Mjallby AIF (MAF) Possible Starting 11 1.Alexander Lundin, 2. Noah Eile, 3. Ivan Kricak, 4. Isaiah Ejeh, 5. Jesper Adolfsson, 6. David Lofquist, 7. Elliot Stroud, 8. Azeez Yusuf, 9. Viktor Gustafson, 10. Adam Stahl, 11. Alexander Johansson

According to the reports, Fans are very excited to watch and enjoy this superb match and it is said that this match will be one of the best matches in this tournament. The weather is candid and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain on the match day. There is no one player who has any major or minor injuries before this match and every player is ready to play this upcoming football match. This match will also be live telecast on Live soccer tv and the football lover and fans can easily enjoy this match. It is also shared that this match will be telecast on many other online sites.