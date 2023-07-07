HAM vs WOR Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team Hampshire vs Worcestershire English T20 Blast

Hello all the cricket match loves here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you the English T20 Blast league is all set for the match and this match will be played between Hampshire vs Worcestershire. Both teams are very powerful and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. Cricket match lovers are also super keen as they want to support their favorite team. Fans must be very curious to know about the whole information about the match details. Here we have more information about the HAM vs WOR match and we will share it with you in this article.

This match will be very entertaining and enjoyable as both teams are very powerful. If we talk about the players then all were very amazing and hardworking. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the website. English T20 Blast will see Hampshire facing off against Worcestershire at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean with slight clouds and there is no chance of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, date, day, venue, time, and other details. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Hampshire (HAM) vs Worcestershire (WOR)

Day: Friday

Date :7th July 2023

Time:11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England

League: English T20 Blast

Hampshire (HAM) Possible Playing 11:1.James Vince(C), 2. Ben McDermott(WK), 3. Tom Prest, 4. Joe Weatherley, 5. Ross Whiteley, 6. James Fuller, 7. Liam Dawson, 8. Benny Howell, 9. Chris Wood, 10. Nathan Ellis, 11. John Turner

Worcestershire (WOR) Possible Playing 11:1.Brett D’Oliveira(C), 2. Jack Haynes, 3. Mitchell Santner, 4. Adam Hose, 5. Kashif Ali-II, 6. Ben Cox(WK), 7. Usama Mir, 8. Ed Pollock, 9. Adam Finch, 10. Dillon Pennington, 11. Pat Brown

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give tough competition to each other. This match is going to be played between Hampshire vs Worcestershire on 7th July 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England. Now fans want to know about the recent match result the HAM team won 4 matches and lost 1 match and the WOR team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 1 match. The HAM team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.