Hans Poulsen Death Reason? Australian Song Writer and Musician Hans Poulsen Passed Away At 77

One of the popular and well-known Australian musicians of Danish descent, Hans Poulsen sadly passed away at the age of 77. Yes, the popular musician has gone from this world leaving his fans, friends, family, and the people who loved him just because of his voice devastated. It is heartbreaking news for the entire community that lost a gem a few days ago. The singer went popular in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and was known for his eccentric hippie style. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his passing and how did he die.

Since the news of the artist went viral on social media, his fans and friends are paying tributes to him and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time. Myponga Music Festival wrote,” Remembering Hans Poulsen who has passed away at the age of 77. Here is his hit ‘Boom-Sha-La-La-Lo’ which reached #5 in Australia. Hans Poulsen was also a successful songwriter for others. He wrote ‘Rose Coloured Glasses, a no 16 hit for John Farnham in 1968, ‘Lady Scorpio’ for The Strangers (31, 1969), and ‘Monty and Me’ for Zoot (33, 1969)”. Several videos of the singer is being searched on social media and fans are paying tribute to him.

Hans Poulsen Death Reason?

Born as Hans Sven Poulsen on March 7, 1945 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. His parents were Vic and Nellie Poulsen, who played two instruments, lap-steel guitar and ukulele with their styles of Hawaiian music, as well as bush ballads, country and western music and folk. He took his first name of “Hans Sven” while still a teen. It was possible for him to take the name as his stage name when he began his school band in 1961 called Rimfires.

After beginning a solo career in 1967, he had two Australian pop hits with the songs, “Boom Sha La La Lo” in 1970 and “Light Across the Valley”. He also achieved success as a songwriter with hits written for other artists, including “Rose Coloured Glasses” for John Farnham. He relocated to the Findhorn Foundation spiritual community in northeast Scotland, where he recorded three albums, which is What A Way To Look At Life: Findhorn Foundation Sing-Along, It Can’t Be Described In Words and Universal Hands. His sudden death has shocked the entire community. Well, the family didn’t announce the funeral and obituary arrangements yet. He will be always remembered by his fans and family.