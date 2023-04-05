Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Quotes Wishes Sms Messages Whatsapp Status Images

Hanuman Jayanti or Hanumath Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Hanuman. The event is celebrated on the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha, during the month of Chaitra. Lord Hanuman is also known by the names of Bajrang Bali, Pavan Putra, Maruti, Kesari Nandan, and Pavankumar is the Monkey Lord, who devoted His whole life to God Lord Rama. Hanuman is an avatar of Lord Shiva, a Brahmachari, and the God of Strength. Lord Hanuman is worshiped by Indian people. He is worshipped most prominently at almost all the akharas, gyms, and other places where men train for physical fitness. Hanuman Jayanti, which falls on the full moon day (Purnima), on the month of Chaitra, is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. Below in this article, we will provide you with the latest wishes and quotes which you can share with your friends and family. Hanuman Jayanti Images Wallpapers Whatsapp Dp Pics Photos Fb Covers.

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes Quotes

Lord Hanuman is the symbol of strength, energy, and power. So I wish his Blessings should be always with u.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Sardar Hanuman Jayanti pe mandir gaya

Pujari ne arti di

Socho Sardar ne kya kiya?

Sardar arti ka diya buja kar bola

“Happy B’day Hanuman ji”

Prem Pratitahi Kapi Bhaje

Sada Dhare Ur Dhyan

Tehi Ke Karaj Sakal Shubh

Sidha Kare Hanuman

Jai Hanuman!

Jai Hanuman Gyan Gun Sagar

Jai Kapeesh Tihu Lok Ujagar

Ram Doot Atulit Bal Dhama

Anjani Putra Pawan Sut Nama

Jai Shri Ram Jai Hanuman.

Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram

Hare Ram hare Ram hare Ram

Hanuman ji ki tarah japte jao

Apni saari badhaye door karte jao

Shubh Hanuman Jayanti.

Deendayal Beerdu Sambhari

Harhu Nath Mamm Sankat Bhari

JAI SHRI RAM

Hanuman Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubh Kamnaye.

Manojavam Maarutatulyavegam

Jitendriyam buddhimataamVaristham,

Vaataatmajam Vaanarayoothmukhyam

Sriramdootam saranam Prapadhye

HAPPY HANUMAN JAYANTI.

Hanuman Jayanti Sms Messages

Yatra yatra raghunatha kirtanam;

Tatra tatra kritha masthakanjalim;

Bhaspavaari paripurna lochanam;

Maarutim namata raakshasanthakam

Happy Sri Hanuman Jayanthi.

Janam Divas Ram Bhakt Hanuman ka,

Jalayi Vishal Lanka jisne sirf apni poonch se..

Janam Divas hai us Balwaan ka.

Badhai ho Janam Divas Hanuman Ka!

Happy Sri Hanuman Jayanthi.

May God Hanuman bless you

with Power and Wisdom

Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Wish you be accompanied with

auspiciousness and blessings

on Hanuman Jayanti…

I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity

on Hanuman Jayanti

for you and your family

Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti.

May Lord Hanuman

shower his blessings

on you always

Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti Facebook Status

Lord Hanuman symbolizes strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram.Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

We bow to Maruti, Sri Hanuman, who stands with his palms folded above his forehead, with a torrent of tears flowing down his eyes wherever the Names of Lord Rama are sung.Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman is worshiped as a symbol of physical strength, perseverance and devotion,May Lord Hanuman give you his strength, May bless you with his perseverance and May he grant you art of Devotion as he had for Lord Rama! Happy Hanuman Jayanti..

Santa went to a temple on Hanuman Jayanti. He saw the temple priest light up an incense stick and performed Aarti.

Santa blew the incense stick and said, ” Happy birthday, Hanuman ji!”

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

May Pavanputra Hanuman, an avatar of Lord Shiva, a Brahmachari and the God of Strength give you the wisdom to stay single, physical strength to stay healthy and spirituality to love and devote your life to god!

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

May Lord Hanuman bless you with strength, perseverance and whole-hearted devotion to your master!

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Hanuman Jayanti Images Wallpapers Whatsapp Dp Pics Photos Fb Covers

