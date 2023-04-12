Hello friends!!! Today here in this awesome article we and our team provides you complete details of Baisakhi festival. Vaisakhi is usually celebrated on 13 April, and occasionally on 14 April, in the different regions across the world as the Sikhs migrated overseas. Baisakhi is a festival celebrated in the Punjab region. The festival coincides with other festivals celebrated on the first day of Vaisakh. Vaisakhi is especially important for the Sikh community as it marks the establishment of the Khalsa. More recently, this festival is also celebrated around the world by the Sikh diaspora. The festival is also celebrated by Hindus and Buddhists for different reasons including the start of a new year. People in the Punjab Region regard Vaisakhi as a harvest festival and new year by Non-Sikhs. Now below get complete details of Baisakhi Wishes Quotes SMS Images Fb Dp Whatsapp Status. Happy Vaisakhi Wishes Punjabi Sms

Happy Baisakhi Wishes In Punjabi

Punjabi Baisakhi SMS

Tussi Hasde yo sanu hasaan vaaste

Tussi rone yo saanu rovaan vaaste

Ek vaar rus ke ta vekho sohneyo

Marr javange tuhanu manaan vaaste.

Baisakhi da din hai khushiyan manaan vaaste. Baisakhi Status Quotes Messages

Baisakhi diyan vadhiyan.

……………………………………………………….

Khushboo teri yaari di saanu mehka jaandi hai,

teri har ik kitti hoyi gal saanu behka jaandi hai,

saah taan bahut der lagaande ne aun – jaan vich,

har saah ton pehle teri yaad aa jaandi hai.

Happy Baisakhi!!

……………………………………………………….

SMS bhejan da nahi si shonk saanu,

teri yaad ne mobile fada dita,

Message likhde likhde space muki,

assi overwrite alloweed la dita,

yaara mereya message reply karin,

assi apna farz nibha dita!!

Happy Baisakhi

……………………………………………………….

Oh Kheta di mehak,

Oh jhumara da nachna,

bada yaad aunda hai,

tere naal manaya hoeya har saal yaad aunda hai

dil karda hai tere kol aake Vaisakhi da anand lelaan

Ki karan kam di majburi,

Phir vi dost tu mere dil vich rehnda hain…

Happy Baisakhi!!

……………………………………………………….

Hindi Baisakhi SMS

Nachle gaale humare saath

Ayi hai Baisakhi khushiyon ke saath

Masti mein jhoom aur kheer-poore kha

Aur na kar tu duniya ki parwa.

Baisakhi Mubarak Ho!!

……………………………………………………….

Sunhari dhup barsat ke bad,

thodi si khushi har baat ke baad,

usi tarah ho mubarak aap ko ye nayi subah kal raat ke baad.

Happy Baisakhi!!

……………………………………………………….

Subah Subah uth ke ho jao fresh,

Pehenlo aaj sabse aacha sa koi dress,

Doston ka saath ab chalo ghumne,

Viasakhi ki do shubh kaamnayein sabko jo aaye Samne.

Tumko bhi Baisakhi Ki lakh lakh Badhai.

……………………………………………………….

Baisakhi Greeting SMS

I wish you a very Happy Baisakhi. May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds,

bring all the years full of love and contentment.

……………………………………………………….

May you come up as bright as sun,

as cool as water and as sweet as honey.

Hope this Baisakhi fulfill all your desires and wishes.

Happy Baisakhi!!

……………………………………………………….

Funny Baisakhi SMS

Pati: Film vich raat ek chudel kadi mere agge, te kadi mere pichhe si.

Patni: Kehdi film si?

Pati: Apne vyah di movie si.

……………………………………………………….

What is the height of telling a lie?

A negro telling his girlfriend, “tenu kaala chasma jachda hai, jachda hai gore mukhde te”.

Enjoy the colorful festival of Baisakhi.

……………………………………………………….

Paani mein whiskey milao ta nasha chadta hai.

Paani mein Rum milao to nasha chadta hai.

Paani mein brandy milao to nasha chadta hai.

Saala paani mein hi kuch gadbad hai.

……………………………………………………….

Suraj se achha tara koi nahi,

Jaisa hai rishta humaraa dusraa koi nahi!

Chahe saari duniyaa me dhund lo.

Mere jaisa pyara, aur tere jaisa aawaraa aur koi nahi!!

Baisakhi Ki Shubh Kaamnayein.

Happy Visakhi Images Wallpapers Photos

Image Source : Totalbhakti.com

Image Source : Desicomments.com

Image Source : Goodlightscraps.com

Image Source : 123Greetings.com

Baisakhi Quotes 2023

Tussi Hasde yo sanu hasaan vaaste

Tussi rone yo saanu rovaan vaaste

Ek vaar rus ke ta vekho sohneyo

Marr javange tuhanu manaan vaaste.

Baisakhi da din hai khushiyan manaan vaaste.

Baisakhi diyan vadhiyan.

……………………………………………………….

Khushboo teri yaari di saanu mehka jaandi hai,

teri har ik kitti hoyi gal saanu behka jaandi hai,

saah taan bahut der lagaande ne aun – jaan vich,

har saah ton pehle teri yaad aa jaandi hai.

Happy Baisakhi!!

……………………………………………………….

SMS bhejan da nahi si shonk saanu,

teri yaad ne mobile fada dita,

Message likhde likhde space muki,

assi overwrite alloweed la dita,

yaara mereya message reply karin,

assi apna farz nibha dita!!

Happy Baisakhi

……………………………………………………….

Oh Kheta di mehak,

Oh jhumara da nachna,

bada yaad aunda hai,

tere naal manaya hoeya har saal yaad aunda hai

dil karda hai tere kol aake Vaisakhi da anand lelaan

Ki karan kam di majburi,

Phir vi dost tu mere dil vich rehnda hain…

Happy Baisakhi!!

Baisakhi SMS Messages In Punjabi

Pyaar di jyot dilan vich jalaa jaavey…

Bichhdey dilaan nu milaa jaavey….

Phir khiliyan pyaar di kaliyaan ve…

Mennu cheddiyan saari sakhiyaan ve…

Karan rabb daa shukar dil naal main…

Mennu bichhdyaa pyaar milya mele vich…

Rabb har saal ehoji baisakhi lyaavey…

Jithey har bichhadyaa pyaar mil jaavey…

* * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Singh Surmey GOBIND De Piyare…

Sikhi De Sitarey….

Khalse Di DHan Zindagi…..

Jina Sheesh Vi Dharam Uto Varey…

Khalse Di DHan Zindagi…..

Happy Vaisakhi un Khalseya De Naa….

* * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Tuhadi naal bas ik mulakaat hoyee….

Akhan hi akhan ch baat hoyee….

Baisakhi ch nave pyar di shuruyat hoyi….

Jindagi ch khushiyan di barsaat hoyee…

***Happy Baisakhi 2023***

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

May this Festival of Baisakhi give your life a new start…

May give you a positive way of living and above all….

May you get showered with the blessings of God while you walk on the path of Truth….Happy Baisakhi…

Happy Baisakhi Fb Whatsapp Dp

Image Source :365greetings.com

Happy Baisakhi Fb Whatsapp Status

I wish you a very Happy Baisakhi…..

May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds….

bring all the years full of love and contentment…..

May you come up as bright as sun….

as cool as water and as sweet as honey….

Hope this Baisakhi fulfill all your desires and wishes…..

***Happy Baisakhi***

* * * * * * * * * * * *

Tikhi Talwaar Ne Sanu Janam Dita….

Gurti Mile Hai Khande Di Dhaar Vichon….

Sikhi Sidak Te Sir Dastar Sohni….

Sada Vakhra Hi Roop Sansar Vichon…..

Aap De Saare Parivaar Nu Baisakhi Dian Buhut Mubarakan…..

* * * * * * * * * * * *

Tussi Hasde yo sanu hasaan vaaste…..

Tussi rone yo saanu rovaan vaaste….

Ek vaar rus ke ta vekho sohneyo….

Marr javange tuhanu manaan vaaste…..

Baisakhi da din hai khushiyan manaan vaaste…..

Baisakhi diyan vadhiyan……

* * * * * * * * * * * *

Has deyon Doston nu hasaan vaaste….

Marr java Doston ko manaan vaaste…..

Baisakhi hai khushi manaan vaaste…..

Baisakhi ki vadhiyan saare parivar nu…..

***Happy Baisakhi***

We hope this article of Happy Baisakhi 2023 Quotes Messages Wishes SMS Fb Dp Whatsapp Status Images is being like and appreciated by you all. Please do not forget to share this article on social networking sites such as Facebook, Whatsapp, Hike, BBM, WeChat, Instagram, Line, Viber, Pinterest stumble upon, Twitter, etc. You can also provide us with your feedback below the article in the commenting section. Keep in touch with us to get more updates on world news and many more. Thank You for visiting our site. Be Happy