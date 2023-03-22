Bihar Diwas (Day) 2023 Essay, Messages, Slogan, Poster, Quotes, Images & Whatsapp Status

Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day is celebrated every year on March 22 indicating the development of the territory of Bihar. This year, the day is going to be celebrated on 22 March 2023, Friday. It was on this day when the British cut out the state from Bengal Presidency in the year 1912.

Bihar Day 2023

The Day is an open Holiday in Bihar. Bihar Divas was initially started and celebrated on large scale by Bihar Government in the occupancy of Nitish Kumar. Apart from India Bihar Divas is also celebrated in countries including the United States, Germany, Britain, Scotland, Australia, Canada, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Trinidad and Tobago and Mauritius.

Consistently the Government of Bihar issues a notification stating the 22 March to be an open occasion to be celebrated as Bihar Diwas.

Bihar Diwas Celebration

Every year the Government of Bihar issues a notice stating the 22 March to be a public holiday on the occasion of Bihar Diwas and the day is celebrated with great enthusiasm. This holiday relates to all the offices and companies under the control of the State and central Government as well as Schools on this day celebrate the day by arranging various programmes and events and the students took participation in order to enhance the day.

Bihar Diwas whatsaap status & messages

“Life becomes festival when joy and culture blends, may this day distributes the message of both.” Happy Bihar Day 2021

“Some of the happiest moments are around the streets of ourBihar

Wishing you and your family Happy Bihar Diwas”

“Our beliefs belongs to the emotion and passion of our people, let’s celebrate our day greatest ever”

“Fill your hearts with happiness and brighten your day with smiles and affection Happy Bihar Day”

Amazing Facts about Bihar which will make every Bihari proud

Bihar is the first place from where the concept of non-violence originated which was the most fascinating thought in the history of mankind. It was lord Mahavira and lord Buddha who upraised this awareness around 2600 years ago.

For the duration of Vedic period in India, Bihar was the main centre of trade and culture.

Chhath is the major festival of Bihar and it is celebrated since ancient Vedic times. The festival is devoted to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. The festival is also considered as the iconic symbol of Bihar Culture.

Bihar is also the place of birth of two religions that is Jainism and Buddhism.

Bihar is the home of oldest Hindu temples in India and that is Mundeshwari.

One of the most popular food in Bihar as well as all over India is liiti chokha which is basically from Bihar itself.

Bihar is the second most state which is considered as IAS producing factory.

Bihar is the place of birth of tenth Guru that is Guru Gobind Singh and the holy place of Sikhs is Harmandir Takht which is located in Patna.

BIHAR DIWAS SPECIALLY SMS ON BIHARI

Sher ki Sawari or Bihari ki yaari kismat se milti hai.

Hum Bihari Haddiyan todte hai Dil Nahi.

Ek bihari Sau pe bhari,Jo ek baar ruth gya pagli to firogi mari mari