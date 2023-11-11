The happy festival Diwali is around the corner and the whole India is excited about the celebrations. Diwali or Deepavali is the Hindu festival which marks the victory of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance. The festival Diwali is also rejoicing and celebrated in honor of Lord Ram who’s comeback is also being celebrated as on this day he returns to Ayodhya after an exile of fourteen years. Diwali is a kind carnival which is having direct connections with the Goddess Lakshmi – the Goddess Lakshmi is said to bring prosperity and wealth and prosperity. Diwali Rangoli

Happy Diwali 2023

Diwali is also known as Deepawali which is th festival of lights, Diwali is traditionally rejoicing and celebrated by lighting diyas and candles, praying to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh. On this day Diwali, the friends, and family also meet with each to share some quality time and they also exchange some gifts and greetings to each other.

The name of the carnival Diwali is taken from the row (avali) of clay lamps (deep) so that the devotees can light their house on this particular day. Deepawali is also marked to symbolize the inner light that drives away the spiritual darkness. According to the Hindu calendar, it is being rejoiced on the 15th day of Kartik, which is considered as the holiest month in the lunar calendar!

The biggest festival for Hindus, Diwali is rejoiced by all Hindus by worshiping Lakshmi and Ganesh and by lighting diyas in their whole house.

Some people also offer their puja to the Maa Kaali on the day of Diwali, especially by the Bengali people in the West Bengal region. In West Bengali Diwali or Deepawali is also sometimes address as the Kaali Puja.

Anyway, indeed Diwali is the festival of love and lights which has a goal to spread love and on the day of Diwali people also meet with each other to exchanged gifts and sweets in order to celebrate the festival Diwali perfectly.

This year, Diwali will be rejoicing on 14th November.

To ensure that you wish all your near and dear ones a, in this article you will get some Happy Diwali SMSes, wishes, WhatsApp messages and Facebook greetings that you can send them to celebrate Diwali 2023

These Diwali greetings and images you can share with your family & friends:

May the beauty of Deepavali fill your home with happiness, and May the coming year provide you with everything that brings you joy!

A festival full of sweet childhood memories,

A sky full of lights,

Mouth full of sweets,

And the heart full of joy.

Wishing You All A Very Happy Diwali!

May the light of the diyas guide you on the way to happiness and success. Happy Diwali to you and your family!

May the joyous celebration

Of this divine festival

Fill your heart with

Never ending joy and happiness!

Happy Diwali

Here’s hoping that the divine lights of Diwali bring to your life peace, prosperity and good health. Happy Diwali!

Another year will be over, another year will come.

I hope and pray that the lights of Diwali illuminate the new chapter of your life.

Happy Diwali!

On Diwali, I want to send you wishes for a year filled with prosperity, health and lots of fun! Hope you have a happy Diwali!

This Diwali, may you be blessed with

Good Fortune – As long as Ganeshji’s trunk,

Wealth and Prosperity – As big as his stomach,

Happiness – As sweet as his ladoos and

Troubles – As Small As His Mouse.

Happy Diwali!

This is the festival of light and I hope this sacred festival will bring some massive light to you and your family and will bless with wealth, health, and achievement. Happy Diwali.

Peace

Prosperity

Joy

Good Health

Long Life

These are my wishes for you this Diwali.

Happy Diwali!

Roshni se saji rahe appki zindagi, dukh ka saya bhi na bhatke aapke pass, hamesha muskurate rahiye and Diwali manaiye.

Diwali Ki Haardik Shubhkaamnayein

Deepavali ka yeh pyara tyohaar,

Jeevan me laye aapke khushiya apaar,

Lakshmiji viraaje aapke dwar,

Shubhkamna hamari karein sweekar!

Diwali Ki Bahut Bahut Badhai!

Deepon ka yeh tyohaar

Laaya khushiyan hazaar

Mubarak ho aap sabko

Diwali ka tyohaar

Happy Diwali!

Ye Diwali aapke jeevan me khushiyan laaye

Aap sadaa yun hi deeye ki tarah jhilmilaayen!

Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnayen!