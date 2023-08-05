Keeping in mind the end goal to demonstrate the significance of companions in life, Friendship Day is seen first Sunday of August consistently (Aug. 6 this year) and with it, individuals over the globe are holding up to go through the extraordinary day with their best amigos who have ended up unavoidable parts of their lives. The day is seen by sharing blessings and fellowship groups between companions to show how imperative they are in life. Happy Friendship Day 2023 Whatsapp Status

People are social animals and have constantly esteemed the significance of companions in their lives. To praise this respectable feeling it was regarded fit to have a day committed to companions and kinship. Appropriately, the first Sunday of August was announced as an occasion in US out of appreciation for companions by a Proclamation made by US Congress in 1935. From that point forward, World Friendship Day is being praised each year on the main Sunday in the month of August.

Youngsters all around the world hold all the fervor when it comes to the main Sunday of August. Presently it’s a great opportunity to make arrangements for up and coming kinship day afresh. Worldwide Friendship day, which picked up a gigantic distinction as of late, is being commended in numerous nations. It is by and large celebrated by trading kinship groups, celebrating with companions, sending messages, and welcome in addition to other things. Be that as it may, Friendship Day can likewise be praised by observing a portion of the best Hindi motion pictures taking into account kinship. Happy Friendship Day 2023 Images

Friendship Day Quotes Wishes

“Your friend is the man who knows all about you, and still likes you.”

Friendship Day Quotes by Elbert Hubbard

****************************

“True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it be lost.”

Friendship Day Quotes by: Charles Caleb Colton

****************************

“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.”

Friendship Day Quotes by: Anais Nin

****************************

“My friends are my estate.”

Friendship Day Quotes by Emily Dickinson

****************************

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.”

Friendship Day Quotes by Walter Winchell

****************************

“A friend is someone who is there for you when he’d rather be anywhere else.”

Friendship Day Quotes by Len Wein

****************************

“A friend is someone who knows the song in your heart, and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words.”

Friendship Day Quotes by Unknown

****************************

“A friend is one who believes in you when you have ceased to believe in yourself.”

Friendship Day Quotes by: Unknown

****************************

“Don’t walk in front of me, I may not follow.

Don’t walk behind me, I may not lead.

Walk beside me and be my friend.”

Friendship Day Quotes by Albert Camus (also attributed to Maimonidies).

****************************

“A hug is worth a thousand words. A friend is worth more.”

Friendship Day Quotes by Unknown

****************************

“Everyone is a friend until they prove otherwise.”

Friendship Day Quotes by Unknown

****************************

Happy Friendship Day Images Pictures

Happy Friendship Day Whatsapp Status Dp

There is nothing better than a friend,

unless it is a friend with chocolate.

A good friend will help you move.

But best friend will help you move a dead body.

It is the privilege of friendship

to talk nonsense, and have her nonsense respected.

FRIENDSHIP is like a tree…

It is not MEASURED on how TALL it could be,

but is on how DEEP the ROOTS

HAVE GROWN… HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY!!!

A good Friendship stands The Test Of Time.

It is Unbreakable in spite Of The Seasons That Life Presents My Friend And Am So Glad To Have You.

When We Share And Laugh Together,

You Make Me Spend A Lot And It Is Worth It,

Because I care About You My Dear Friend

Special Happy Friendship Day 2023 Wishes